FIFA 23 is nearly here and if you want to start compiling your team early, you’ll want to know who the best dribblers are. While sometimes it isn’t enough to simply be the best dribbler, since the fastest players might get to you first, dribbling, and dribbling well, is definitely rudimentary to football. Here are the top ten best dribblers in FIFA 23.

Best Dribblers in FIFA 23

You would be surprised when it comes to dribbling. Since FIFA 23 finally includes women’s players, the women are giving the men a run for their money. Here are the best dribblers in FIFA 23:

Lionel Messi PAC – 81 SHO – 89 PAS – 90 DRI – 94 DEF – 34 PHY – 64 Neymar Jr. PAC – 87 SHO – 83 PAS – 85 DRI – 93 DEF – 37 PHY – 61 Kylian Mbappe PAC – 97 SHO – 89 PAS – 80 DRI – 92 DEF – 36 PHY – 76 Bernardo Silva PAC – 77 SHO – 78 PAS – 84 DRI – 92 DEF – 61 PHY – 68 Marco Verratti PAC – 60 SHO – 61 PAS – 87 DRI – 91 DEF – 79 PHY – 66 Vinicius Jr. PAC – 95 SHO – 79 PAS – 74 DRI – 90 DEF – 29 PHY – 67 Riyad Mahrez PAC – 80 SHO – 83 PAS – 81 DRI – 90 DEF – 38 PHY – 60 Paulo Dybala PAC – 80 SHO – 85 PAS – 85 DRI – 90 DEF – 40 PHY – 59 Mohamed Salah PAC – 90 SHO – 89 PAS – 82 DRI – 90 DEF – 45 PHY – 75 Thiago PAC – 61 SHO – 72 PAS – 87 DRI – 90 DEF – 72 PHY – 69

It is no surprise that Messi has the number one spot for best dribbler in FIFA 23. He has a score of 94 which no other FIFA 23 player has. Although he isn’t the best overall player in FIFA 23, he is unmatched when it comes to dribbling.

FIFA 23 will release on September 30, 2022, on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.