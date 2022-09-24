FIFA 23 is a competitive game, one that requires fast players. While being fast is good, dribble control and overall stats are just as important. If you want to find out who the fastest players are in FIFA 23, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the top 10 fastest players in FIFA 23.

Fastest Players in FIFA 23

Whether you are attacking or defending, being fast is a huge advantage in soccer, or football, whatever you want to call it. And with FIFA 23 finally bringing on female players, some of the women’s players are better than the men. With all of that aside, here are the fastest players in FIFA 23:

Kylian Mbappe PAC – 91 SHO – 97 PAS – 80 DRI – 92 DEF – 36 PHY – 76 Adam Traore PAC – 96 SHO – 65 PAS – 68 DRI – 86 DEF – 38 PHY – 83 Vinicius Jr. PAC – 95 SHO – 79 PAS – 74 DRI – 90 DEF – 29 PHY – 67 Daniel James PAC – 95 SHO – 70 PAS – 69 DRI – 76 DEF – 47 PHY – 68 Sheraldo Becker PAC – 95 SHO – 75 PAS – 67 DRI – 77 DEF – 35 PHY – 68 Gerrit Holtmann PAC – 94 SHO – 67 PAS – 67 DRI – 73 DEF – 56 PHY – 60 Inaki Williams PAC – 94 SHO – 78 PAS – 72 DRI – 78 DEF – 38 PHY – 83 Sebastian Villa PAC – 94 SHO – 73 PAS – 69 DRI – 78 DEF – 32 PHY – 67 Ismaila Sarr PAC – 94 SHO – 76 PAS – 67 DRI – 80 DEF – 22 PHY – 67 Kevin Schade PAC – 94 SHO – 63 PAS – 57 DRI – 72 DEF – 25 PHY – 56

It is exciting to see some lesser-known players beat out famous players like Messi and Ronaldo. Of course, Mbappe reigns supreme as the fastest football player right now, but that may change in the future.

FIFA 23 will release on September 30, 2022, on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.