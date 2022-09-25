FIFA 23 is coming soon, and with it comes the latest in Football simulation for fans of the world’s most popular sport. Much like any athletic sim worth its salt, the game promises to bring upgrades to the acceleration, dribbling, jockeying, and shooting mechanics, but also has the annual update to its roster. One of the most compelling features for players this year is the Career mode, where you can either manage your team or join as a player for your chosen team. However, one feature which will strongly affect your playthrough is choosing the Best Young Players Under 21 in FIFA 23, so read on for who the strongest natural picks are!
Best Young Players in FIFA 23
As detailed by EA Sports, there are 23 listed young players with the best overall ratings in FIFA 23. While their growth potential isn’t highlighted in this instance, their immediate talents are on full display, which will surely affect whether you choose to sign them in Career mode. We have provided the list below, from highest to lowest overall rating:
|Player
|Overall Rating
|PAC
|SHO
|PAS
|DRI
|DEF
|PHY
|Pedri — FC Barcelona
|85
|79
|67
|81
|87
|68
|73
|Jude Bellingham — Borussia Dortmund
|84
|75
|75
|78
|84
|77
|80
|Alphonso Davies — Bayern München
|84
|94
|66
|77
|85
|76
|77
|Florian Wirtz — Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|82
|78
|73
|80
|86
|51
|60
|Bukayo Saka — Arsenal
|82
|84
|74
|78
|83
|65
|65
|Jamal Musiala — Bayern München
|81
|75
|73
|75
|87
|63
|60
|Joško Gvardiol — RB Leipzig
|81
|82
|54
|69
|74
|80
|83
|Rodrygo — Real Madrid
|81
|88
|76
|74
|84
|32
|56
|Nuno Mendes — Paris Saint-Germain
|80
|89
|57
|73
|78
|74
|73
|Jurriën Timber — Ajax
|80
|82
|47
|67
|77
|81
|81
|William Saliba — Arsenal
|80
|78
|39
|67
|71
|80
|79
|Jeremie Frimpong — Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|80
|94
|54
|73
|83
|72
|70
|Gavi — FC Barcelona
|79
|76
|64
|77
|83
|64
|67
|Ansu Fati — FC Barcelona
|79
|88
|77
|72
|82
|30
|53
|Yeremy Pino — Villarreal CF
|79
|77
|73
|76
|79
|38
|45
|Eduardo Camavinga — Real Madrid
|79
|76
|66
|78
|81
|76
|78
|Gonçalo Inácio — Sporting CP
|79
|80
|36
|61
|61
|80
|77
|Ryan Gravenberch — Bayern München
|79
|77
|76
|78
|83
|68
|72
|Orkun Kökçü — Feyenoord
|79
|72
|71
|81
|79
|65
|76
|Wesley Fofana — Chelsea
|79
|75
|37
|55
|64
|81
|76
|Dominik Szoboszlai — RB Leipzig
|79
|77
|79
|81
|80
|34
|64
|Piero Hincapié — Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|78
|83
|39
|64
|71
|78
|74
|Gabriel Martinelli — Arsenal
|78
|87
|71
|68
|80
|45
|68
You can recruit a great array of potential stars in FIFA 23 Career mode, and these are among the best young players you can select. While building your team, you will want to consider other stats if you’re focusing on outspeeding your opponent with the fastest players, those who handle the dribbling mechanic the best, or even simply the best overall. No matter what, it’s never a bad thing to have your resources and stats handy when trying to maximize your performance in the game.
FIFA 23 will release on September 30, 2022, on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.