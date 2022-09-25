FIFA 23 is coming soon, and with it comes the latest in Football simulation for fans of the world’s most popular sport. Much like any athletic sim worth its salt, the game promises to bring upgrades to the acceleration, dribbling, jockeying, and shooting mechanics, but also has the annual update to its roster. One of the most compelling features for players this year is the Career mode, where you can either manage your team or join as a player for your chosen team. However, one feature which will strongly affect your playthrough is choosing the Best Young Players Under 21 in FIFA 23, so read on for who the strongest natural picks are!

Best Young Players in FIFA 23

As detailed by EA Sports, there are 23 listed young players with the best overall ratings in FIFA 23. While their growth potential isn’t highlighted in this instance, their immediate talents are on full display, which will surely affect whether you choose to sign them in Career mode. We have provided the list below, from highest to lowest overall rating:

Player Overall Rating PAC SHO PAS DRI DEF PHY Pedri — FC Barcelona 85 79 67 81 87 68 73 Jude Bellingham — Borussia Dortmund 84 75 75 78 84 77 80 Alphonso Davies — Bayern München 84 94 66 77 85 76 77 Florian Wirtz — Bayer 04 Leverkusen 82 78 73 80 86 51 60 Bukayo Saka — Arsenal 82 84 74 78 83 65 65 Jamal Musiala — Bayern München 81 75 73 75 87 63 60 Joško Gvardiol — RB Leipzig 81 82 54 69 74 80 83 Rodrygo — Real Madrid 81 88 76 74 84 32 56 Nuno Mendes — Paris Saint-Germain 80 89 57 73 78 74 73 Jurriën Timber — Ajax 80 82 47 67 77 81 81 William Saliba — Arsenal 80 78 39 67 71 80 79 Jeremie Frimpong — Bayer 04 Leverkusen 80 94 54 73 83 72 70 Gavi — FC Barcelona 79 76 64 77 83 64 67 Ansu Fati — FC Barcelona 79 88 77 72 82 30 53 Yeremy Pino — Villarreal CF 79 77 73 76 79 38 45 Eduardo Camavinga — Real Madrid 79 76 66 78 81 76 78 Gonçalo Inácio — Sporting CP 79 80 36 61 61 80 77 Ryan Gravenberch — Bayern München 79 77 76 78 83 68 72 Orkun Kökçü — Feyenoord 79 72 71 81 79 65 76 Wesley Fofana — Chelsea 79 75 37 55 64 81 76 Dominik Szoboszlai — RB Leipzig 79 77 79 81 80 34 64 Piero Hincapié — Bayer 04 Leverkusen 78 83 39 64 71 78 74 Gabriel Martinelli — Arsenal 78 87 71 68 80 45 68

You can recruit a great array of potential stars in FIFA 23 Career mode, and these are among the best young players you can select. While building your team, you will want to consider other stats if you’re focusing on outspeeding your opponent with the fastest players, those who handle the dribbling mechanic the best, or even simply the best overall. No matter what, it’s never a bad thing to have your resources and stats handy when trying to maximize your performance in the game.

FIFA 23 will release on September 30, 2022, on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.