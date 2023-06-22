Final Fantasy 16 Graphics Modes Explained: Graphics vs Performance Differences

Image: Square Enix

Final Fantasy XVI is a stunning showcase — especially during significant boss battles and enemy encounters. These encounters are done so well that sometimes it can be challenging to differentiate a battle from a cutscene. But, like many other games, Final Fantasy 16 has two graphic modes with a specific goal. Performance and Quality mode are the two options, and you may be wondering what are the difference. This guide will cover the difference between Performance and Quality modes in Final Fantasy 16.

Difference Between Graphics and Performance Mode in Final Fantasy 16

Simply put — Performance Mode focuses on running Final Fantasy XVI as smoothly as possible. On the other hand, Quality Mode aims to achieve the best looking graphics on the screen. More specifically, performance mode runs at 60 FPS and 1080p or 1440p, while quality makes the game 4K with 30 FPS. So with that information in mind — which one is best for you?

In a game that demands quick reflexes, is lengthy, and has a great difficulty factor — your best bet is to go for performance mode and have the game running smoothly, decreasing the chances of frame rate drops and hiccups during a tough battle. Nothing is worse than losing to a challenging boss because the game couldn’t keep up with what is happening on screen. It is important to note that performance mode doesn’t always meet its intended target and can drop below the mark of 60 FPS at times — although it is rare.

Quality mode isn’t terrible and should be your go-to if graphics are your primary concern. This mode will bring additional benefits such as high-quality shadows, more post-processing effects, and a clearer image overall. Final Fantasy 16 doesn’t run awful in this mode, although I had more issues while battling against a large group of enemies than I did with the former.

Overall, it comes down to your preference and what matters most. The good news is that Final Fantasy 16 allows you to toggle between the two graphics modes, allowing you to try them out and see which is a good fit!

How to Change Graphics Settings in Final Fantasy 16

If you want to switch the graphics mode, you can easily do it by following the steps below.

Press pause Scroll over to System by hitting the R2 button Hit R1 until you reach Graphic Settings Select the graphics mode you would like.

It’s as simple as that! You can also toggle the game’s brightness in the same section if you would like.

- This article was updated on June 22nd, 2023