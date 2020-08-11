Final Fantasy Patch 5.3 Relic Weapons – When Does the Next Blades of Gunnhildr Quest Drop

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 has dropped, and some players noticed footage for the next stage of the relic weapons quest, Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr, was included in the trailer. So, can we upgrade our relics this patch? Well . . . .

Relic weapons will not see an update till Patch 5.35.

Don’t let that pretty trailer fool you: the relic weapon quest is coming, but not for at least another month and a-half. Much like the first stage of the quest, the relic weapon update will come halfway into this major patch cycle, which is normally month and some change after the mainline patch goes live. Seeing as Patch 5.3 debuted on August 11th, that would pin 5.35 around the end of September, or early October.

Of course, do bear in mind Patch 5.3 was delayed a few months itself due to the Final Fantasy XIV team having to work from home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It’s not out of the question for Patch 5.35 to face a similar delay, pushing it into November, or even December. Am I confident the relic weapons will arrive as scheduled? Actually, yes I am. But, should we rule out a possible delay? In 2020? Of course not. We’ll share any information we receive concerning Patch 5.35 when we hear it, but for now go out and enjoy the new content that is here, such as the second wing of the Nier raid, or the dwarf beast tribe dailies.