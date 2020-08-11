Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 – Where to Unlock the Puppets’ Bunker for YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse Raid

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 includes the next wing in the YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse Alliance Raid, Puppets’ Bunker, meaning more Nier flavored shenanigans are afoot. You’ll need to clear the first wing to access the second (obviously), but if you skipped out on the short YoRHa quests added in 5.2 you’re gonna need to knock those out.

Puppets’ Bunker is unlocked by the quest “We Can Rebuild Her” in Kholusia.

Once more the Dig Site Chief (X: 34.7 Y: 18.2) is your go-to dwarf for the YoRHa raid, but to unlock the second wing, Puppets’ Bunker, you’ll need to have cleared the two quests added in 5.2, starting with “Carnivals and Confrontations“, and ending with “One Way to Do It.” Mercifully, the Dig Site Chief is who you grab “Carnivals and Confrontations” from, and both quests will take you less than ten minutes to complete. These are absurdly short, so if you ignored them in 5.2 they won’t take you long to knock out.

After finishing “One Way to Do It” the Chief will offer up “We Can Rebuild Her”. Follow this quest to unlock Puppets’ Bunker, and brace for more Android vs Robot drama. REMEMBER: You only get one piece of loot per week until Patch 5.4 removes the limitation. The two Cracked Stellaclusters and Puppet’s Coin awarded at the end are divorced from the loot table, but you’ll only get those once a week. The coin can be traded with Fathard in Eulmore (X:10.2 Y:11.7) for items that upgrade your tomestone of allegory gear, so weekly clears will be worth it for those alone.