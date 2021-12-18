Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PC: How to Download

December 18th, 2021

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is now on PC after being a PlayStation exclusive since its launch. Eager fans and players are rushing to boot up the experience on PC. In turn, there is a select place where you will be able to purchase the experience and it will most likely not be where you think it is. This guide article will take you through the process of how to purchase Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for PC and allow you to get into the action with Tifa, Aerith, Yuffie, Cloud, Barret, and the rest of the gang while gaining enemy intel for the lore of the game similar to a codex. You will even get a chance to play the box buster minigame once again for those glorious rewards for Yuffie!

Where to Download and Purchase Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade For PC

Before you can delve into Midgar and begin playing through one of the most influential games in history’s remake, you will need to purchase the game. This can be done through the Epic Games Store and here is a direct link to visit the game’s page to purchase it. Once you have done so, you will then be able to download the experience.

Notably, the game costs £69.99 in the UK and around $70 once again for the US. The game offers players around 40 hours of gameplay in the main story on a leisurely playthrough. This is not taking into account any of the additional content and side missions which there are many of. The world is furthermore breathtaking and will immerse those who have played the original in a delightfully overwhelming sense of nostalgia.

Recommended Specifications for the PC Version of the Remake

While you are playing through the game and enjoying defeating enemies in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade to add them to your codex-like enemy intel section for extra information and lore, you will need to make sure that your PC is at the optimal specifications for running the game.

These are the official specifications listed on the Epic Games store:

Minimum:

  • Recommended OS: Windows 10 64bit (ver. 2004 or later)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 3330 / AMD FX-8350
  • Memory: 8 GB
  • Storage: 100GB or more
  • Direct X: Version 12 or later
  • Graphics: GeForce GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480 （3GB VRAM）

That is the official minimum recommend specifications, however, if you are wanting the optimal experience on PC, opting for the specifications listed below will be a great benefit to have, these are:

Recommended:

  • Windows 10 64bit (ver. 2004 or later)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • Memory: 12 GB
  • Storage: 100GB or more
  • Direct X: Version 12 or later
  • Graphics: GeForce GTX 1080 / Radeon RX 5700 （8GB VRAM）
  • Additional Notes: Assuming a Resolution of 2560×1440 (Max: 3840×2160)

As seen above, there are a vast array of specifications that will greatly increase the experience while playing on PC. The release of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is a great step forward for some exclusive games making their way to PC, even ones such as God of War which was released on PC a little while back for players.

Will you be delving into Midgar once again in Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade this month?

