Final Fantasy XIV Error 4004 Kicked From Queue – How to Fix

So, you got kicked from a Final Fantasy XIV queue because of error 4004. Whenever any live game has a serious expansion or update, there are bound to be bugs to iron out. There is a workaround for this, but it is a bit tedious. Though bugs shouldn’t ever keep you from playing your favorite games, hopefully, Square Enix can make the needed changes to fix them, and soon.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is the fourth and expansion to an already massive game. The update for this fantasy MMORPG adds two new player classes, continues the story through new quests, and introduces new areas to explore. Needless to say, it is exciting and the queue to get into it can take some time. Here’s how to bypass error 4004 in Final Fantasy XIV.

Error 4004 Solution in Final Fantasy XIV

Error 4004 in Final Fantasy XIV is caused by the congestion of servers as players clamor to get to the new content. Without a doubt, you’ll need to wait sometime before you join a server. Because of this wait, players are experiencing error 4004. What it does is kick players that have been waiting for too long in a waitlist. And there is some sort of workaround.

In order to combat error 4004, you’ll need to do something counterintuitive. Quit the waitlist you are currently in and rejoin. When you quit, Final Fantasy XIV will save your spot in line for when you rejoin. By doing this, you eliminate the possibility of error 4004 from happening since that only occurs if players wait in the same waitlist for too long.

Even if you find yourself closer to the front of the queue, don’t hesitate to quit and rejoin the waitlist to avoid the bug. If you’re lucky, you’ll rejoin the game and immediately be placed in the server, and be free to explore. If you’re put back into the queue, at least you avoided the error bug that would kick you out of the waitlist anyway.

Final Fantasy XIV error 4004 is definitely annoying, but all the new content is definitely worth waiting for. If you’re just getting into Final Fantasy XIV, be sure to check out our guides to help you through the enormous world. We cover everything from error 3001 to what to do with belts. For any kind of help you need, stay tuned for more.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.