Expert crafting may be the “endgame” for crafters, but those looking to contribute towards the Ishgardian Restoration can do so with minimal fuss with the right macro. Thanks to u/Talna_Shadowblade over on Reddit we now have a simple to use Ishgardian Restoration crafting macro that will allow even the meekest of crafters a chance to farm up valuable scrips in little time. Note: this is NOT for expert crafting. That is a whole to-do, and a macro would only lead to failure. If you are seeking a guide for that I have one for you here.

The Ishgardian Restoration crafting macro works for regular level 80 crafts, and requires no fuss to use.

u/Talna_Shadowblade built this macro with fresh-80 crafters in mind. You don’t need to be in penta-melded gear to use it: basic, unmelded Facet crafted gear or White Scrip gear will do the job, and you don’t even really need food (though, if you are going in without any materia you may still want to grab normal quality Blood Bouillabaisse).

The idea here is simple: assuming you have kitted yourself out in current level 80 equipment and have the mats (all of which, except one, can be found in the Diadem) you fire off this macro to create a maxed-out recipe. I tried the macro myself to verify these claims, and I can confidently say it works – oh my, does it work. It crushes recipes with nary a complaint, and if you are looking to farm Ishgardian Restoration scrips then this crafting macro will ensure you earn 60 for every single level 80 item you craft (which, is a mere two scrips shy of a minimum-viability expert craft, which is leagues harder to finish).

The macro is thus:

/ac Reflect <wait.3>

/ac “Waste Not II” <wait.2>

/ac Innovation <wait.2>

/ac “Preparatory Touch” <wait.3>

/ac “Preparatory Touch” <wait.3>

/ac “Preparatory Touch” <wait.3>

/ac “Preparatory Touch” <wait.3>

/ac “Master’s Mend” <wait.3>

/ac Innovation <wait.2>

/ac “Byregot’s Blessing” <wait.3>

/ac Veneration <wait.2>

/ac Groundwork <wait.3>

/ac “Careful Synthesis” <wait.3>

/ac “Careful Synthesis” <wait.3>

/echo Craft finished <se.2>

Not a single Manipulation in sight. Go to your system tab and select User Macros, copy-paste that into an open slot, and then drag that macro to your hotbar. Do be warned: if you click on the macro before starting a craft it will try and resolve each step. So, if you start a craft while it is in the middle of this it will use the ability it is currently working out. I.E. don’t press the button until you have started synthesis.

This macro is all you’ll need if you plan to grind out the regular level 80 recipes for the Ishgardian Restoration in Final Fantasy XIV. Now, go farm those scrips and Kupo of Fortune tickets with impunity. Though, maybe with some Netflix on in the background considering you just automated the assembly line.