Patch 5.21 for Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers has made the Diadem a gatherer’s paradise, and the Aetheromatic Auger can be used to farm mob drops for massive yields. No matter the class, every gatherer can use this new magical bazooka to annihilate the helpless monsters that roam the Diadem, and doing so is a great way to farm a bulk of materials. This guide will list each mob, and what their mob drops are.

The Aetheromatic Auger is charged by gathering, and used to harvest a wealth of mob drops.

Upon entering the Diadem everyone will be equipped with an Aetheromatic Auger bound to the duty action hotkey. Charging the world-destroying weapon requires only one action: gather. Every item you gather fills the charge bar, which takes the place of the Limit Break bar. You can store up to six full charges at any one time, so use them either when they fill, or bank them for a rush of materials.

Mob drops are plentiful, and there is a method to farming them. Each type of mob will drop a specific form of materials, which I will break down below. To keep it simple: rocky mobs drop mining materials, and plant-based mobs will drop botanist materials. The sprites will drop crystals, but the type is randomized. Sprites aside, each mob will drop twenty of each of their listed items.

So, without further ado, here is a list of each mob and what they drop. I will start with the miner mobs, then follow with the botany mobs. Listed next to each mob is their location, and next to each mob drop are the crafting classes that use that item. For those of you who prefer a visual guide, u/Deuxclydion on Reddit put together and awesome reference I recommend checking out.

Miner Mob Drops Diadem Beast (Southeastern Pavilion) Level 10 Grade 2 Skybuilders’ Hemp (for Armorers, Blacksmiths, and Goldsmiths) Level 60 Grade 2 Skybuilders’ Asphaltum (for Alchemists and Armorers) Level 70 Grade 2 Skybuilders’ Alumen ( for Alchemists, Carpenters, and Leatherworkers) Level 80 Grade 2 Skybuilders’ Cloud Drop Water (for Alchemists, Culinarians, and Weavers) Level 80 Star Grade 2 Artisanal Skybuilders’ Spring Water (for Culinarians and Goldsmiths) Diadem Coblyn (Northwestern, Southwestern, and Southeastern Pavilions) Level 10 Grade 2 Skybuilders’ Iron Sand (for Armorers, Blacksmiths, and Goldsmiths) Level 60 Grade 2 Skybuilders’ Mica (for Armorers, Blacksmiths, and Carpenters) Level 70 Grade 2 Skybuilders’ Silex (for Armorers, Blacksmiths, and Goldsmiths) Level 80 Grade 2 Skybuilders’ Basalt (for Armorers, Blacksmiths, and Goldsmiths) Level 80 Star Grade 2 Artisanal Skybuilders’ Jade (for Armorers, Goldsmiths, and Weavers) Diadem Golem (Northwestern, Northeastern, and Southwestern Pavilions) Level 10 Grade 2 Skybuilders’ Ore (for Armorers and Blacksmiths) Level 60 Grade 2 Skybuilders’ Cobalt Ore (for Armorers, Blacksmiths, and Goldsmiths) Level 70 Grade 2 Skybuilders’ Mythrite Ore (for Armorers and Blacksmiths) Level 80 Grade 2 Skybuilders’ Darksteel Ore (for Armorers and Blacksmiths) Level 80 Star Grade 2 Artisanal Skybuilder’s Cloudstone (for Armorers and Blacksmiths) Diadem Urolith (Northeastern, Southwestern, and Southeastern Pavilions) Level 10 Grade 2 Skybuilders’ Rock Salt (for Alchemists, Carpenters, and Culinarians) Level 60 Grade 2 Skybuilders’ Mythril Sand (for Blacksmiths, Carpenters, and Goldsmiths) Level 70 Grade 2 Skybuilders’ Rocks (for Armorers, Blacksmiths, and Goldsmiths) Level 80 Grade 2 Skybuilders’ Lutinite (for Armors and Goldsmiths) Level 80 Star Grade 2 Artisanal Skybuilders’ Aurum Regis Sand (for Blacksmiths and Goldsmiths) Islekeeper (Southwestern and Southeastern Pavilions) Level 10 Grade 2 Skybuilders’ Copper Sand (for Alchemists and Goldsmiths) Level 60 Grade 2 Skybuilders’ Pigment (for Alchemists, Goldsmiths, and Leatherworkers) Level 70 Grade 2 Skybuilders’ Spring Water (for Alchemists, Culinarians, and Weavers) Level 80 Grade 2 Skybuilders’ Crystal-Clear Rock Salt (for Alchemists and Culinarians) Level 80 Star Grade 2 Artisanal Skybuilders’ Rock Salt (for Alchemists, Culinarians, and Weavers)

