With the second phase of the Ishgardian Restoration in Final Fantasy XIV crafters are eager to get their hands on mats from Diadem weather nodes. These exotic crafting mats can only be harvested by talented botanists and miners, who should keep an eye on the sky if they wish to collect them.

Diadem weather nodes spawn during umbral storms.

When you are floating about the new gatherer-centric Diadem in Final Fantasy XIV pay attention to the color of the sky. When it shifts from a hazy blue to a bright pulse of color an umbral storm has begun. The weather icon on the minimap will also tell you when this is occurring, and highlighting it will tell you which storm it is. Though, you can easily tell by the color of the sky. Red means Umbral Flare, Green is Umbral Tempest, Purple is Umbral Levin, and Yellow is Umbral Duststorm.

During each a rare material will spawn, and depending on the storm it will determine which gathering class can collect it. The Umbral Flare and Umbral Levin mats are for miners, and the Umbral Tempest and Umbral Duststorm mats are for botanists. These are level 80 gathering nodes, so unless your miner or botanist has reached max level you will be unable to farm these.

These mats will spawn in a single location, much like unspoiled and legendary timed materials in the regular world. Truth of the Forests and Truth of the Mountains will reveal their location when they spawn. They cannot be gathered as collectibles, and they do not drop as high quality, so focus on boosting your yield as much as possible. King’s Yield and Bountiful Harvest are great for this. These materials are for the Ishgardian Restoration Expert Crafting, so they will be in high demand.

For those who want the map coordinates for each they are as follows: