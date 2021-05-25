Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.55 “Blades of Gunnhildr” Relic Weapons Guide

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.55 has introduced the final stage of the Blades of Gunnhildr Relic Weapons quest, and much like the previous relic weapon chains these last few quests are fairly easy to knock out (at least when compared against the stages that came before it). You’ll need to unlock the new Zadnor region to get started, but that won’t take you long if you’re all caught up on your Blades of Gunnhildr and Save the Queen quests.

If you’re still behind on your relic weapons in Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers be sure to check out our guides for the previous Blades of Gunnhildr stages (Stage 1, Stage 2, and Stage 3).

Unlock Zadnor then speak with Garolt to grab all three of the major Blades of Gunnhildr relic weapons quests in Patch 5.55.

To unlock the new Blades of Gunnhildr relic weapons quest-line in Patch 5.55 you need to first gain access to the new zone of Zadnor. If you’ve been keeping up with the Save the Queen storyline and the Main Scenario all you need to do is speak with Marsak in Gangos (X:6.4 Y:5.7) to start “A New Playing Field”. Fun fact: you only need to be current on the Main Scenario up to Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.4 – “Futures Rewritten” – though you will have to be entirely caught-up on the Save the Queen arc.

Once you’ve unlocked Zandor return to Gangos and speak with Gerolt (X:6.2 Y:5.0) to grab “What Dreams Are Made Of,” (assuming you completely the previous stage and have your relic weapon(s) on-hand). Complete “What Dreams Are Made Of” to unlock the three genuine relic weapons quests: “Spare Parts,” “Tell Me a Story,” and “A Fond Memory.”

Like previous Blades of Gunnhildr relic weapons stages you’ll have to farm Memories in Patch 5.55, but this time around it’s a touch less grindy. I mean, you still need 60 total Memories for each quest, but there’s a couple of specifics that make life easier. For starters, you can grab all three Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.55 Blades of Gunnhildr relic weapons quests at once, so you can grind all three simultaneously – rad!

Additionally, the drop-rate for Memories is 100% no matter the activity you choose. Bear in mind that each quest has two different Memories to farm, but the 100% drop-rate and being able to grab all three quests at once makes this final relic weapons stage pretty damn simple to clear. Also, you only need to run these quests for your first relic weapon. There’s a simpler quest in Final Fantasy XIV patch 5.55 for follow-up relic weapons.

For your first relic weapon at this final stage you’ll need to farm Memories from:

“Spare Parts” Memory 1: Zadnor Skirmishes, or Floors 1 & 2 of the Alexander raid. Memory 2: Zadnor Critical Engagements, or Floors 2 & 4 of the Alexander raid.

“Tell Me a Story: Memory 1: Zadnor Skirmishes, or Floors 1 & 2 of the Omega raid. Memory 2: Zadnor Critical Engagements, or Floors 2 & 4 of the Omega raid.

“A Fond Memory” Memory 1: Zadnor Skirmishes, or Floors 1 & 2 of the Eden raid. Memory 2: Zadnor Critical Engagements, or Floors 2 & 4 of the Eden raid.



Again, these Memories have a 100% drop-rate across the board, so if you want to be super-efficient you’ll want to grab a team of like-minded Warriors of Light for some Zadnor farming. Once you’ve acquired the Memories needed to complete all three quests return to Gerlot and complete “A Done Deal” to upgrade your Blades of Gunnhildr relic weapon to its final stage.

Afterwards you can upgrade additional relic weapons by speaking with Zlatan and grabbing the quest “Irresistible.” You’ll need 15 Memories for this one, and they can be acquired by completing Delubrum Reginae, the new Zadnor “dungeon”, Heaven-on-High (floors 51-100), or level 70 dungeons (I.E. rollout your Blue Mages for this stage).

The Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.55 Blades of Gunnhildr relic weapons quest is the final stage, so you don’t have to worry about there being another grind after this one until the Endwalker relic weapons appear sometime in the next year or so. Since we have a few months to burn you can easily knock out a relic weapon or two while we wait on the next expansion. Hopefully Patch 5.58 eases up the grind in the third stage a bit, even if the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers relic weapons are arguably the easiest to earn.

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

