A new expansion means new Relic Weapons to collect in Final Fantasy XIV, and Patch 5.25 adds the Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr relic quests. If you were worried Yoshi-P and company locked Relic Weapons behind another Eureka then rejoice…for now at least. The first stage involves a lengthy solo instance, but even novice players at level 80 can get this first stage knocked out.

The new Save the Quest Resistance Relic Weapons require you to complete the Ivalice raids.

You read that heading correctly: if you either skipped or missed out on the Stormblood “Return to Ivalice” Alliance Raid series you’ll need to double-back and complete it. You can be level 80 and have completed Shadowbringers main story, but without Ivalice out of the way you won’t be able to take on the “Hail to the Queen” quest.

If you haven’t completed “Return to Ivalice” then head to Kugane and look for the quest “Dramatis Personae” (X:12.2, Y:12.3). You may need to put a day or two aside to complete the entire raid series (and I strongly recommend watching the cutscenes if you are a Final Fantasy Tactics and/or XII fan), but the raids recently saw some nerfs that will make them easier to complete. That, and with everyone looking to earn their Relic Weapon this patch the Duty Finder shouldn’t take long to find you a group. Just remember: mechanics are not just for cars.

Once you have completed the final “Return to Ivalice” quest (“The City of Lost Angels”), are level 80, and have completed the main scenario for Shadowbringers you can head back to Kugane to start the new Relic Weapon quest-line (from Keiten at X:12.2, Y:12.3). Pick whatever level 80 class you want to press through this quest-chain: it’s not until the very end when you pick your relic that you need to be on the class you want it for.

You’ll eventually need to survive a lengthy instanced duty to complete the “Save the Queen” quest-line. The good news here is that if you are defeated by one of the bosses your progression will be saved and you can take that boss on again immediately. The bad news is you need to complete this duty in one seating – you’ll lose your progress if you log out or undertake a different duty. But, it’s really a glorified Trust dungeon, and if you are geared above iLvL 460 you should be fine.

After the instance is done you’ll do one last minor quest and earn your first relic, free of charge! A separate repeatable quest will be available after you finish the main chain for additional Relic Weapons, and you’ll need to complete it as the class you picked it up as. Best part about the additional relics: the four Thavnairian Scalepowders can be bought for 1000 poetics from Rowena’s Vendors in Idyllshire and Revenant’s Toll (Poetics vendor under “Special Arms”).

Each Relic Weapon is iLvL 485, but what makes them truly special are the five materia slots baked right in. Yep, these bad boys are easy to grab and pack a punch. Kinda makes me dread what’s coming next…

Additional Resistance Relic Weapon quests will be added in future patches, but for now it’ll just be the Save the Queen quest-chain you need to worry about. Like all previous relics the full quest-line will require a significant chunk of your time across the rest of the expansion’s update cycle, so prepare for future stages to take much, much longer than this one did.