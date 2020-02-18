A new major update means a new trial to overcome in Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, and the one added here in patch 5.2 should excite FFVII fans. That’s right – we can officially add Ruby Weapon to the list of FFVII bosses added to FFXIV, and unlocking the Cinder Drift trial will take players who are up to date with the MSQ less than an hour.

The quest to unlock Cinder Drift is available after completing the first 5.2 MSQ quest.

Assuming you are current on your content, all you need to do is finish the first quest in the new 5.2 main scenario, Old Enemies, New Threats. Once completed you will need to return to the Ala Mhigan Quarter in The Lochs (a Stormblood zone, in-case you forgot) to find the Ruby Weapon quest. At the eastern edge of the city near the stairs that lead into the palace will be the quest Ruby Doomsday, which will unlock the Cinder Drift trial that pits you against Ruby Weapon.

Players looking to tackle the normal version of the trial will need to be at least item level 455, and once they have felled Ruby Weapon in the normal mode they can visit the Warmachina Fanatic in The Lochs (X:11.5 Y:22.5) to unlock Cinder Drift (Extreme). Players will need to be at least item level 470 to take on this challenge, but can go in lower with a full party (though, they will find the encounter more difficult if they go in under-geared).

I.E. You should be fine for normal if you’ve been keeping up with the game, though returning players should expect some gear grinding prior to taking on Cinder Drift (Extreme). Ruby Weapon takes no prisoners.