FNAF Security Breach: How to Decommission Chica

The Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach animatronics are making their prominent return in the latest instalment for the series. Now the release date has rolled around and players are immersing themselves in both the vibrant and dark atmosphere of the new location for players to encounter the abundance of spooky and menacing happenings at the pizzeria. Notably, you will be wanting to get an edge over the animatronics and in turn, finding ways to decommission them will be your utmost priority while playing through the experience. One of the characters who will hunt you throughout the map is Chica and this guide article will inform you who Chica is and take you through the process of how to decommission Chica in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Who Chica is in the Five Nights at Freddy’s Franchise

The animatronic ‘Chica’ has been in the Five Night’s at Freddy’s games since the very first instalment that was released in 2014, the years have flown by with extreme speed because now there are eight games in the series. Chica acted as the secondary antagonist in the first game and was one of the major characters, as is the case throughout the series.

Chica is a yellow animatronic chicken, and they also carry a plate with a pink cupcake that is most known as Carl in the community. Now you will be running into Chica once again in the new release.

How to decommission Chica in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

In order to start the process of decommissioning Chica, you will first have to obtain the bowling pass. This can be located within the security room and that is found within the ‘Fazer Blast’ Area. Be sure to also get the ‘Fazer Blaster’ for help later on (it is not a necessity, however) and take the elevator down to the security room. There will be a door to the left of the player after you have exited the elevator and then proceed through the hallway to the security room. Pick up the Bowling pass once inside.

Now you have got the bowling pass, you will have to get ‘Monty’s Mystery Mix’ and this will be found on the third floor in ‘Bonnie’s Bowling’. Notably, it will be found inside the back room of the kitchen inside a present on the top of the cabinets.

Afterwards, make your way to the ground floor’s backroom near the ice cream shop and enter the door marked with a ‘3’. Then proceed to another kitchen and there will be a trash compactor. Since Chica enjoys eating out of the trash, this will certainly be a meal of a lifetime for them. Put ‘Monty’s Mystery Mix’ in the trash compactor.

In order to start up the trash compactor, follow the wires and locate and activate the generator. Return to the kitchen and press the button at the trash compactor, a cutscene will now trigger and you will observe Chica being decommissioned.

Will you be following the steps to decommission Chica this month in the Five Nights at Freddy’s series?

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2021