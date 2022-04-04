Fortnite 20.10 Update: Release Time, Early Patch Notes, Leaks, and More

The 20.10 update is nearly here for Fortnite, and this patch will add a ton of new content to the already jam-packed Chapter 3 Season 2. This season features an all-out war between the IO and The Seven, bringing new characters like Doctor Strange and The Prowler to the island. There’s also a new permanent Zero Build mode that removes the game’s defining feature, letting the new parkour abilities take center stage.

While there’s already a lot in this season, the v20.10 update will add even more quests, weapons, and items to the game. Here’s everything new with the v20.10 update in Fortnite.

When Does Fortnite 20.10 Release?

The v20.10 update for Fortnite will be released on Tuesday, April 5. While Epic Games has not officially confirmed the exact release time just yet, this update will most likely follow a similar pattern to previous patches. That means that downtime should start at roughly 1:00 AM PST/4:00 AM ET and last for a few hours with servers coming back online early in the morning.

Fortnite 20.10 Patch Notes

These are all of the bug fixes and changes that are currently included with the v20.10 update according to the official Fortnite Trello board.

Fortnite General Top Issues

Vehicles may stutter and jerk when driving in Battle Royale or Creative

Fortnite Battle Royale Top Issues

Unable to use Ziplines between wind turbines on Windbreakers Island

Fishing Collection Book Resetting

Previews in the Item Shop map appear tilted

Last season’s quests may be displayed in the Tracked Quests on the HUD

Back Blings ‘floating’ on some outfits

Bushrangers leaves shed excessively after sliding

Match end UI occasionally missing from the screen

Fortnite Creative Top Issues

While the v20.10 update will surely contain some Creative fixes, nothing is currently scheduled on the Trello board. Instead, here are the fixes that Epic is currently working on for the mode.

Some Items missing Guard tags in Creative.

Joining a Creative game in progress may lock the new player out until the round ends

Unable to Control Quadcrasher While Flying

Further Creative Mode issues with: Vending Machines Tracker Device Play Counter Device Dialogue Pop-Up Device Spawn Pads



Fortnite Save the World Top Issues

Placing a BluGlo Siphon may cause crashes (Performance Mode Only)

Wolves and Raptors are missing their combat passive abilities

Players are unable to re-do repeatable quest after completing them

Fortnite v20.10 Leaks

This update will add all sorts of new content to the game, just like previous major patches. An Assassin’s Creed collaboration has been leaked, so now the game will be getting two representatives from the series. Ezio Auditore will be joined by Eivor Varinsdottir from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and their skins are expected to hit the Item Shop on April 8.

This update will also bring new quests and challenges to the game, continuing the storyline for the season. The territory lines for the IO and The Seven are expected to shift with this update, so some areas may look and feel a bit different going forward.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.