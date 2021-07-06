Fortnite Alien Nanites: Everything You Need to Know

Alien Nanites are the latest and greatest new feature added in the alien-themed Fortnite Season 7. They come with endless uses, being used as both a crafting ingredient for numerous weapons and as a throwable item itself, with some very neat effects. This guide will cover everything you need to know with regards to finding these alien items, what they do, and how to use them.

Where to Find Alien Nanites

These nanites are not subject to a single area on the map, but can instead be found scattered about randomly like many other items. They appear as bright, pulsating cubes, and can be found sitting on the ground outside, or on floors inside of houses. It’s inevitable that will cross paths with these items as you explore the map, so it’s advised that you just play as you would normally and pick them up as you find them.

If you really want to try these things out, you can look around the map for Abductors, which appear as a UFO on your map. Stepping under one of these while its tractor beam is activated will result in you getting abducted and transported to the Mother Ship. In the Mother Ship, you and other players can partake in a loot dungeon, where you have increased odds of finding yourself some nanites. Nanites can also be found on top of the aforementioned abductors.

How to Use Them

As previously mentioned, Alien Nanites have two uses. They can be used as a crafting item, but also as a throwable item. When they are thrown, a large, cube-shaped, low-gravity Alien biome will appear, centered around the item. If you’ve had a chance to check out the Mother Ship, you’ll know exactly what sort of low gravity to expect. You will be able to jump higher and safely fall further, meaning this can be used tactically to reach higher ground faster, but also to save yourself if you are taking a tumble. These Alien biomes will only last for a short period of time, however, so make sure you’re not floating high in midair when the bubble bursts.

As a crafting item, these can be combined with weapons to create even better weapons. With hotfix v17.10, a few new weapons were added, that can be attained using these crafting recipes, combining nanites with rare weapons. To get a Kymera Ray Gun, combine one with a Rare+ Submachine Gun. If you want a Pulse Rifle, combine one with a Rare+ Assault Rifle, and finally, to get a Rail Gun, combine one with a Rare+ Sniper Rifle. Though these recipes require rare weapons, they only require one nanite each, so they’re not too tall an order.

