Fortnite: All Stormtrooper Checkpoint Locations

Star Wars has returned to Fortnite, and Stormtrooper Checkpoints have been set up at various points around the island. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is all about the war between the IO and the Seven, but now an additional force has arrived on the island from a galaxy far, far away. The most recent update brings plenty of Star Wars goodness like lightsabers, returning skins, and a set of new challenges.

Some of these quests require players to land at a Stormtrooper Checkpoint and then place within the top 25, drive a vehicle to a Stormtrooper Checkpoint, and more. Since these locations are so important to so many of these challenges, it’s important to know where they are. Here’s where you can find Stormtrooper Checkpoints in Fortnite.

Where to Find Stormtrooper Checkpoints in Fortnite

There are 3 Stormtrooper Checkpoints in Fortnite, and each of their locations is listed below.

At the intersection north of Greasy Grove

Along the road to the south of Sleepy Sound

Along the road southeast of The Joneses

You can also see the location of all 3 checkpoints marked on the map below.

Stormtrooper Checkpoints contain — you guessed it — stormtroopers. They’re not immediately hostile, and you can speak to them to purchase gear like the new E-11 Blaster Rifle, which is priced at 100 Gold Bars. They’re Mythic-rarity weapons, so that’s a steal for a blaster of that caliber. You can also attack the stormtroopers and defeat them to obtain their weapons, but this isn’t advised.

Since so many Star Wars quests require players to visit Stormtrooper Checkpoints, including a challenge that involves landing at one, expect them to be incredibly contested zones throughout the week. There are only 3 of them on the entire map, and most of the lobby will likely be landing at whichever of them is closest to the battle bus at the beginning of a match. Take caution when visiting these checkpoints.

If you’re struggling to complete the Star Wars quests because of the waves of enemy players, try to take some time to complete the many other quests available this week. There are new Omni Chips to collect, new items to find, and a new set of Resistance Quests to take care of in the meantime.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.