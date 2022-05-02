Fortnite Update 20.30 Details: Release Time, Early Patch Notes, Downtime, and More

Fortnite is expected to receive a large patch tomorrow, May 3rd that may be adding in some content that fans have been clamoring about for some time now. Plenty of things have been added to Chapter 3, Season 2, including a Zero, Build Mode, a new Concert Spotlight, and so much more.
What can fans come to expect in this new update? How long will it take to complete? Let’s get into all of those details and more, as we detail all that is known about the Fortnite v20.30 update!
When Does Fortnite 20.30 Release
The v20.30 update will be released on Tuesday, May 3rd. While there is no official confirmation of the exact time, most patches seem to start at 1:00 AM PST/4:00 AM ET and usually last for a few hours, before coming back online.
Fortnite 20.30 Patch Notes
You’ll be able to keep in the know of what is going on by paying a visit to the official Fortnite Trello board, where you can see items that are currently being worked on, and what may be hiding in the future for the game, as well.
Fortnite General Top Issues
- Street Shine Pickaxe Disabled
- Players do not receive toast notifications while in a match or in a party with another player
Fortnite Battle Royale Top Issues
- Vaults at Seven Outposts Do Not open
- Anvil Rocket Launcher UI missing
- Driving a vehicle can sometimes clip under the map when impacting the ground
- Opening Map or Quests while using split-screen causes the second players view to turn black
Fortnite Creative Top Issues
- Some props in the Agency Upper and Lower prefabs are shown as blank tiles
- Template Islands load blank
- Player Counter Device
- Spawn Pads
- Skydive Volume will not remove flight when the team switches
- Trackers disappear after a Player leaves game
- Tracker Device
- Guards Remain active if the player returns to the hub while the Guards are active.
- Prop Mover
- Some Items missing Guard tags in Creative.
- Joining a Creative game in progress may lock the new player out until the round ends
- Vending Machines
Fortnite Save the World Top Issues
- Placing a BluGlo Siphon may cause crashes (Performance Mode Only)
- The Lab’s daily quest does not count towards daily dungeon quest progress
- MAP UI focused when the sidebar is open
- The screen flashes white when R.O.S.I.E. is fired at or around the player
- Destroyed beds are not being counted towards quest completion
- Map/Lobby in STW looks very bright at times
Fortnite v20.30 Leaks and Rumors
Star Wars Returns To The Shop
According to some of the top leakers in the game, we can expect to start seeing Star Wars content being added back into the game. With May 4th being almost a National Holiday for fans of the series, the addition of some returning skins and cosmetics would be welcomed by many fans of both series.
Lightsabers and the Star Wars skins should also return after tomorrow’s update, I forgot to mention this in my other tweet!
It’s not known if we will get a new Star Wars skin in addition to the old skins. pic.twitter.com/3lHge4pdn6
— Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 2, 2022
Rocky Reels Changes
Continuing with the storyline between the IO Forces and The Seven, there are rumors that Rocky Reels will see some cosmetic changes, as well as new vehicles and weapons being added to the location, with the IO Forces taking the loss after waging a large war over the past few weeks. Time will only tell if this truly happens, or if Epic Games is going to throw a wrench in these plans.
Keep your eyes peeled on the shop, and in the game to see all of the new changes that are being brought to the Battle Royale!
Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.