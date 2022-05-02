Fortnite Update 20.30 Details: Release Time, Early Patch Notes, Downtime, and More

Fortnite is expected to receive a large patch tomorrow, May 3rd that may be adding in some content that fans have been clamoring about for some time now. Plenty of things have been added to Chapter 3, Season 2, including a Zero, Build Mode, a new Concert Spotlight, and so much more.

What can fans come to expect in this new update? How long will it take to complete? Let’s get into all of those details and more, as we detail all that is known about the Fortnite v20.30 update!

When Does Fortnite 20.30 Release

The v20.30 update will be released on Tuesday, May 3rd. While there is no official confirmation of the exact time, most patches seem to start at 1:00 AM PST/4:00 AM ET and usually last for a few hours, before coming back online.

It’s the ultimate battle for the Zero Point in Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance! pic.twitter.com/b5l9H5zlwQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 20, 2022

Fortnite 20.30 Patch Notes

You’ll be able to keep in the know of what is going on by paying a visit to the official Fortnite Trello board, where you can see items that are currently being worked on, and what may be hiding in the future for the game, as well.

Fortnite General Top Issues

Street Shine Pickaxe Disabled

Players do not receive toast notifications while in a match or in a party with another player

Fortnite Battle Royale Top Issues

Vaults at Seven Outposts Do Not open

Anvil Rocket Launcher UI missing

Driving a vehicle can sometimes clip under the map when impacting the ground

Opening Map or Quests while using split-screen causes the second players view to turn black

Fortnite Creative Top Issues

Some props in the Agency Upper and Lower prefabs are shown as blank tiles

Template Islands load blank

Player Counter Device

Spawn Pads

Skydive Volume will not remove flight when the team switches

Trackers disappear after a Player leaves game

Tracker Device

Guards Remain active if the player returns to the hub while the Guards are active.

Prop Mover

Some Items missing Guard tags in Creative.

Joining a Creative game in progress may lock the new player out until the round ends

Vending Machines

Fortnite Save the World Top Issues

Placing a BluGlo Siphon may cause crashes (Performance Mode Only)

The Lab’s daily quest does not count towards daily dungeon quest progress

MAP UI focused when the sidebar is open

The screen flashes white when R.O.S.I.E. is fired at or around the player

Destroyed beds are not being counted towards quest completion

Map/Lobby in STW looks very bright at times

Fortnite v20.30 Leaks and Rumors

Star Wars Returns To The Shop

According to some of the top leakers in the game, we can expect to start seeing Star Wars content being added back into the game. With May 4th being almost a National Holiday for fans of the series, the addition of some returning skins and cosmetics would be welcomed by many fans of both series.

Lightsabers and the Star Wars skins should also return after tomorrow’s update, I forgot to mention this in my other tweet! It’s not known if we will get a new Star Wars skin in addition to the old skins. pic.twitter.com/3lHge4pdn6 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 2, 2022

Rocky Reels Changes

Continuing with the storyline between the IO Forces and The Seven, there are rumors that Rocky Reels will see some cosmetic changes, as well as new vehicles and weapons being added to the location, with the IO Forces taking the loss after waging a large war over the past few weeks. Time will only tell if this truly happens, or if Epic Games is going to throw a wrench in these plans.

Keep your eyes peeled on the shop, and in the game to see all of the new changes that are being brought to the Battle Royale!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.