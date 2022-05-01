It looks like things are about to get loud in Fortnite, with another Concert Series just beginning! You’ll be able to visit the new Soundwave Series Concert for Emicida in Fortnite which started on April 29th, and runs until May 2nd at 6 pm eastern time, so it will be going on back to back for 72 hours total. Once you complete the experience and gather up all of the coins in the area, you’ll be awarded some freebies!

But, how do you go ahead and jump into this experience? Follow along with us, as we’ll give you all of the details that you’ll need to get right into it. Here’s how to access and complete the Soundwave Series – Emicida Event!

Fortnite: How to Complete All Emicida Soundwave Series Challenges

The first thing that you’ll need to do is select the Emicide Soundwave Series Concert from the Epic Picks menu in Mode Select. After you have done this, you’ll be able to load into the Concert that is currently going on, and has a small list of things that you’ll need to take care of to unlock a free Spray in the game!

After loading into the lobby, you’ll see one coin waiting for you before the show starts. After the countdown ends, you’ll want to enter into the screen and drop into the next part of the experience. You’ll spot another coin in this area, usually hanging around on the wooden plank bridges that are set up behind you. You’ll just need to make your way through a small section to receive it.

You’ll just need to wait for the experience to kick off a little more, as there is a bit of a wait until things start going into full swing. Thankfully, you’ll have a few things to do while you’re waiting for the next section to begin, such as looking for golden music notes that are floating around that give you about 353XP for every note that you grab.

The stage will change again, putting you onto a soccer field that will change and react with the music. You’ll be able to spot another gold coin or two, along with more music notes. This is a simple challenge to complete, as you only need to get your hands on one gold coin to complete it, but making sure that you’re exploring the stage and enjoying the music will make things much more exciting!

That’s all there is to it! You don’t have to do a whole lot to complete this goal, except for tracking down one gold coin, and collecting some extra XP that is floating around the map, and once the experience is done, you’ll unlock some extra XP and a free Spray as a reward!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.