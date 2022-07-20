Fortnite Anime Legends Pack: Release Date, Price, and Is It Worth It?

Epic Games has just released a brand new update on the Anime Legends Pack in Fortnite. If you love the look of the Naruto characters or are excited about the Dragon Ball Z characters, then you’ll be a big fan of the Anime Legends Pack. There are 10 items in total in the Anime Legends Pack. Here is everything we know about the Anime Legends Pack in Fortnite.

Fortnite Anime Legends Pack Release Date

The Fortnite Anime Legends Pack will release physically on October 14, 2022, and digitally on October 22, 2022. You can head to your favorite brick-and-mortar gaming store to grab the physical version of the Anime Legends Pack early or you can wait for the pack to be available on the Fortnite in-game store.

Fortnite Anime Legends Pack Price

Both the physical and digital versions of the Anime Legends Pack in Fortnite will cost $19.99 USD. Here are all of the items you can expect from the Anime Legends Pack in Fortnite:

Golden Gear Midas Outfit

Golden Crash Back Bling

24 Karat Katana Pickaxe

Ricochet Rox Outfit

Whirlberry Back Bling

Blazeberry Blade Pickaxe

Ready Penny Outfit

Little Black Bag Back Bling

Glimmering Edge Pickaxe

Lil’ Kart Emote

The Golden Gear Midas Outfit has an alternate helmet style and enables a Golden Touch ability that applies a golden, toon-shaped wrap to any equipped weapon.

Is the Fortnite Anime Legends Pack Worth It?

The value of the Fortnite Anime Legends Pack comes down to the individual, but to us, this pack isn’t worth it. One of the most fun parts about Fortnite is playing as your favorite fictional character. Whether it be Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, Sasuke, or any other TV, movie, or video game character, that is a massive element of Fortnite’s fun.

If you like playing as a wholly unique anime character, then this pack is for you. If you’re looking for more Fortnite content, head over to our Fortnite page.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.