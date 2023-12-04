Fortnite Bounty Board Locations (Updated for Chapter 5)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While roaming the map in Fortnite Chapter 5, you might notice the Bounty Board locations are not where they always were in previous versions. We’re here to help you track them down so you can build your funds and track down elusive players in the game!

Bounty Board Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5

You can find a Bounty Board in any of the named locations in Fortnite, and when you get close, you’ll see a crosshair icon show up on your UI showing its location. Here are the locations for all confirmed Bounty Boards so far in Fortnite:

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Classy Courts

Grand Glacier

Fencing Fields

Hazy Hillside Another Bounty Board on the corner of the map southeast of Hazy Hillside

Lavish Lair

Pleasant Piazza

Rebel’s Roost

Reckless Railways

Ritzy Riviera

Ruined Reels

Snooty Steppes

So far there are at least 12 confirmed locations for Bounty Boards across the map in Fortnite Chapter 5, similar to how you can find Weapon Cases. You’ll notice most of these are named locations, often in the central areas of each one.

How to Use Bounty Boards in Fortnite Chapter 5

When you find them, hit the designated action button on your controller or keyboard, and take out a bounty on a player. This will create an orange circle on your map, meaning you should search that area for your bounty. Additionally, the game gives you the player’s username and character, so you can pick them out of a crowd in case other players try and snipe your bounty.

You’ll be able to take on a Bounty every game, so you’ll be able to test your skill as much as you’d like, or possibly take on a big challenge if you’ve got a high-level target, so make sure that you’re ready and prepared for the hunt to ensue! It’s a great way to build up Gold reserves and clamp down on any competition you might not have known was there when you arrived. Beware though, the game alerts the player when you place a bounty on them too!

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2023