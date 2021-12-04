Fortnite Chapter 2 The End Start Time – Everything You Need to Know About Fortnite Season Finale

Epic has planned Fortnite Chapter 2 The End live event to conclude the eight Season-long chapter. The ongoing season saw the cubes taking over the island and the arrival of the ruthless foe the Cube Queen. This mysterious character has been at the center of the island, hovering calmly on top of a cube pyramid, getting ready to blow the island apart. Fortnite Chapter 2 The End live event will see players taking a stand against Cube Queen and her army to save the island from chaos.

When does the Fortnite Chapter 2 The End live event start?

​As per Epic Games, the Fortnite Chapter 2 The End live event will start at 4:00 pm EST on December 4 and will mark the end of Season 8 as well as the ongoing chapter. The event itself will be around 20 minutes long and you will be able to join the lobby 30 minutes before the event commences. Here are the Fortnite Chapter 2 The End live event timings for all the major regions:

US East – 4:00 pm EST

US West – 1:00 pm PST

Australia – 7:00 am AEST

Britain – 9:00 pm GMT

Mexico – 3:00 pm ME

India – 2.30 am IST (December 5)

Fortnite Chapter 2 The End Live Event Leaks

​There are many theories and rumors about the upcoming live event. Epic has requested leakers not to leak Fortnite Chapter 3, or the End live event details to allow for excitement and thrill. Recently, many spotted an alleged Fortnite Chapter 3 Trailer, which shows the island flipping upside down.

Here's Chapter 3 Trailer (Spoilers) Epic themselves pushed this AD to Tiktok so everyone can watch It, so I will post it here because everyone will eventually see It! pic.twitter.com/WE1TmWU77F — Twea – Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) December 2, 2021

Fort Guava, the fort which was in the making for some time now, has finally reached its completion and as per prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the fort is fitted with some sort of nuclear rockets on the roof. The rockets might be used against the Cube Queen during the final battle or used to destroy the Cubes scattered all around the island.

Apart from this, leakers have also pointed out that the Foundation could make a return as well. Donald Mustard has also hinted that Midas is still well and alive and “is great, and not dead.” So it is possible that we might see him during the live event too. There are even talks that the downtime might be around for three days, so if that really happens, it will be interesting to see what triggers such an event.

Leakers have also spotted encrypted files that could probably be for the Fortnite Chapter 2 live event. As per iFireMonkey one might be for the live event playlist file, while the second for the main event and the last file for what comes after the event.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.