Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Bounty Board Locations: How to Get Targets for Gold

If you’re looking to drape yourself in gold in Fortnite, one of the easiest ways to do this is by taking on bounties on your opponents. If you’re looking to farm some gold, and you have the skills, this is one of the easiest ways to bring some extra gold into your pockets. However, it isn’t as simple as just taking out random enemies, you’ll need to find a Bounty Board, and continue from there.

But, where do you find the Bounty Boards, and is it worth your time? Let’s dive into the details, show you where to find them, how to use them, and what you’ll get out of it to determine if it’s worth you putting your life on the line to find an opponent.

Fortnite – Bounty Board Locations and Uses

As you make your way across the map, you’ll come across one of many different opportunities to use a Bounty Board. You’ll find them in any of the locations on the map, or more detail down below:

North of Logjam Lumberyard near Washout Wharf Landmark

Near the Seven Outpost II

Inside the main building in Logjam Lumberyard

Southwest corner of Sleepy Sound

Northeast side of Coney Crossroads

By RV’s south of The Fortress

Near Floaty Boats near The Fortress

Wooden Walls in Shifty Sands

Inside Daily Bugle Building

West of Seven Outpost by Daily Bugle

Seven Outpost III, near Daily Bugle

Northwest part of The Sanctuary

Might Mountain, below the statue

Northeast Island of Mighty Mountain, inside the building

Seven Outpost VII, near Mighty Mountain

Southern Side of The Joneses, inside the basement

Condo Canyon’s Canyon Plaza

Seven Outpost IV, south of Condo Canyon

Chonkers Speedway Garage

SynapseStation, west of Chonkers Speedway

Seven Outpost, southwest of Greasy Grove

In building, Greasy Grove

Camp Cuddle, Broadcast Bunker

Vending Machine, Camp Cuddle

Seven Outpost V

Impossible Rock Landmark, north of Chonkers Speedway

Butter Barn, near Rocky Reels

North End of Rocky Reels, inside the building

Windbreakers Island, near Turbines

So, in total, there are 29 different bounty boards spread across the map. You’ll be able to come across one of these, hit the designated action button on your controller or keyboard, and take out a bounty on a player. If you successfully hunt them down, you’ll claim a large amount of gold, usually around 500 Gold Bars, give or take some, and an extra kill on the board. However, you can easily get trounced by them, as well, as they could be a high threat level. You won’t lose or gain any Gold on an unsuccessful hunt, so consider that.

You’ll be able to take on a Bounty every game, so you’ll be able to test your skill as much as you’d like, or possibly take on a big challenge if you’ve got a high-level target, so make sure that you’re ready and prepared for the hunt to ensue!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.