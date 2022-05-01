Fortnite: Easy Method to Deal 100 Damage or More to an Opponent with One Bullet

If you’re looking to expedite the process of leveling up your Battle Pass in Fortnite, one of the easiest ways that you’ll be able to do that is by completing the different challenges that Epic Games puts into the game. There are some challenges that you’ll only be able to complete once a week, and there are other challenges that you’ll be able to do daily. Thankfully, they are going above and beyond lately with some of these quests.

However, there are a few that seem to be a little easier than they initially lead on. Such is the case with one challenge, where you must deal 100 points of damage to an enemy with a single bullet. Thankfully, this is quite a bit easier than you’d anticipate, and we are here to explain why. This is how you get this quest done, the easy way!

Fortnite – Deal 100 Damage or More to an Opponent with One Bullet

The first thing that you’ll want to do is get your hands on a weapon that has a lot of power, such as a sniper rifle or a revolver. You’ll be able to find plenty of them around the map, so you won’t have to do a whole lot of searching. Use one of these guns to get this done quickly and easily:

Storm Scout (Exotic, The Foundation in Sanctuary)

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Striker Pump Shotgun

Ranger Shotgun

If you feel comfortable with your skills, you can try your best to nail a headshot on an opponent, but that can be challenging at times, especially if they’re going full-on sweat mode, jumping and building around you faster than the speed of light.

However, there is a much easier method. Using this map, you’ll be able to spot where all of the NPC Characters are on the map. Find one of these characters, and you’ll be able to give them a quick shot to the head and continue with your Battle Royale adventures.

These three, in particular, are proven to give the completion bonus:

Doctor Slone – The Fortress – Hostile

Gunnar – Command Cavern – Hostile

Huntmaster Saber – Airshop above Command Cavern – Hostile

Since all three of them are Hostile NPC characters, you’ll be able to deliver a quick shot to them and be ready to go. You could also attack one of the IO Forces NPC characters that are found in Airships and on the ground, as well for a quick and easy way to complete this quest. Once you are done, you’ll have earned another 20,000XP towards your Battle Pass.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.