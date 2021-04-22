Fortnite: Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie’s Lighthouse Locations

The latest set of Fortnite challenges has arrived, and one of them requires players to visit Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie’s Lighthouse. These are three relatively unknown locations on the Fortnite map, so many players don’t know where they are at all. They’re so small that they’re not even marked on the map. Thankfully, they’re relatively easy to find and they’re all fairly close together. Here’s where to find Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie’s Lighthouse in Fortnite.

Where to Find Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie’s Lighthouse in Fortnite

Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie’s Lighthouse are three unmarked locations that can be found along the western edge of the map. Fancy View is located slightly southwest of Sweaty Sands, Rainbow Rentals is southwest of Holly Hedges along the coast, and Lockie’s Lighthouse is on the island northwest of Stealthy Stronhold.

You can see their exact locations marked on the map below.

To complete this challenge, all you have to do is visit the listed locations once each. You’ll know you’ve arrived at the right locations if you see the challenge progress marker pop up on your screen. You don’t have to go to all three places in the same match, so you can land at each location in separate rounds.

As always with challenges like this, watch out for other players when landing at these locations. Everyone is trying to get this challenge done at the same time, so tons of players will be flocking to these usually quiet spots. Thankfully, all you have to do is visit these locations to get this challenge done, so you don’t have to worry about interacting with anything or finding a specific item.

If you’re still working on other Fortnite challenges for this season, check out our guide on where to find safes or where to talk to the Joneses.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.