The latest set of Fortnite challenges is here, and one of them requires players to open three safes. Safes are a type of chest that contain Gold Bars, and they’re pretty rare. This is why this challenge has proven frustrating for a lot of players, especially considering that safes can only be opened by one player. They also don’t spawn every match, making things even more difficult. Thankfully, there are a few set safe spawn locations that you can check out every match to get this challenge done quickly. Here are the best safe spawn locations in Fortnite.

All Safe Locations in Fortnite

The best place to search for safes is Sweaty Sands, which has the largest number of safe spawn locations out of any location on the map. There are seven possible safe spawn locations in Sweaty Sands, and each of them is marked on the map below. Remember, they appear randomly, so you may not find them in these spots every time. Still, there are enough possible spawn locations here that you’re sure to find at least one every time you land here.

If you’d rather not drop at Sweaty Sands, you can also find safes at these locations.

Sweaty Sands

Pleasant Park

Lazy Lake

Retail Row

Craggy Cliffs

Dirty Docks

Holly Hedges

The Spire

Stealthy Stronghold

Misty Meadows

Steamy Stacks

Slurpy Swamp

You can also check out the video below for more safe locations. Again, safes don’t always show up in the same places and other players may reach them before you do.

If you’re struggling to find safes, go to your Fortnite settings and navigate to the Audio tab. Then, enable “Visualize Sound Effects.” Many players already have this setting turned on because it makes pinpointing footsteps and chests much easier, but it can also help you find safes. When you’re near one, you’ll see an icon just like you would for a chest. It’s a great way to find safes if you don’t know their exact spawn locations. You’d be surprised how many you walk right by without realizing it.

