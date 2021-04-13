Fortnite Joneses Locations: Where to Talk to the Joneses

The latest set of Spire challenges is now available in Fortnite, and one of this week’s challenges requires you to talk with the Joneses. This challenge is only available after finishing the first new Spire challenge by playing the Spire’s message at a Guardian Outpost, but that shouldn’t take too long to complete. Agent Jones has been a central character in the past few Fortnite seasons, and now Jones and his many different snapshots are playing a much larger role in the story than ever. There are several Joneses spread across the Fortnite island, but you only need to speak with a handful to complete this Spire quest. Here’s where to talk to the Joneses in Fortnite.

All Joneses Locations in Fortnite

There are several different Joneses spread across the Fortnite map, but you only need to talk to five of them to complete the challenge. Each Jones and location is listed below.

Wreck Raider – In the northern part of Coral Castle

– In the northern part of Coral Castle Rex – At Dusted Depot east of the Spire

– At Dusted Depot east of the Spire Castaway Jonesy – On an island northeast of Steamy Stacks

– On an island northeast of Steamy Stacks Grill Sergeant – At Durr Burger Food Truck north of Pleasant Park

– At Durr Burger Food Truck north of Pleasant Park Suntan Specialist – On the beach at Sweaty Sands

– On the beach at Sweaty Sands Sash Sergeant – At the Weeping Woods playground

– At the Weeping Woods playground Jonesy the First – In a house in the northwest corner of Pleasant Park

– In a house in the northwest corner of Pleasant Park Slurp Jonesy – In the Slurpy Swamp factory

– In the Slurpy Swamp factory Cabbie – At the southwest corner of Lazy Lake

You can also refer to the locations marked on the map below to find the Joneses.

Once you find one of the Joneses, speak to them and select the Spire option. After a short bit of dialogue, you’ll make progress on the challenge and ready to move onto the next Jones. The order you talk to them in doesn’t matter, and you can choose any of the Joneses you like as your five.

If you’re looking to get the challenge done quickly, the northwestern part of the island has four Joneses in close proximity. You could land at Coral Castle and start with Wreck Raider, move onto Sweaty Sands to talk to Suntan Specialist, and then head to the Pleasant Park streets to see Jonesy the First and Grill Sergeant. Following that route would leave you with one Jones left, so you could either drop into a new match or just head to any of the other Joneses’ locations as you play through your match normally.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.