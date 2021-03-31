Fortnite: How to Retrieve a Cult Artifact from the Spire for Raz

The first set of Spire challenges has been released for Fortnite Season 6, and Raz sends you on a lengthy questline where you have to gather a ton of materials at one point. You’ll only unlock this quest after finding artifacts for Tarana and finding the thief after that. One of the things he asks you to do is retrieve the Cult Artifact from the Spire, the towering structure in the center of the new Fortnite map. It’s just one of many Spire quests added to the game with the latest update, but it’s actually one of the easier challenges to accomplish. Here’s where to retrieve the Cult Artifact from the Spire for Raz in Fortnite.

Where to Retrieve the Cult Artifact in Fortnite

Retrieving the Cult Artifact sounds difficult, but it’s actually just sitting unguarded in a room just waiting to be picked up. It’s located in the highest building attached to the south side of the Spire. If you’re having trouble locating it, it’s just under the letter “S” in the word Spire on the map.

Once you reach the right room, the Cult Artifact is in the back right corner of the room on the floor next to a bench with an ammo container on it. To complete the challenge, all you have to do is interact with it to collect it.

This is one of the easier quests that Raz gives you, but it’s just one of many tasks he assigns you after he decodes the last log. You’ll also have to defeat a Guardian to obtain a Cult Talisman and hunt some wildlife to gather materials that Raz needs. There’s a lot of work to be done, so get out there and get hunting.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.