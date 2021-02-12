Fortnite Grimble’s Love Potion Challenge Guide: Where to Find and Deliver

The Hearts Wild event is currently underway in Fortnite, and one of the new challenges requires you to find Grimble’s love potion at Fort Crumpet, Coral Castle, or Stealthy Stronghold. Once you find it, you then need to deliver Grimble’s love potion to Shanty Town or Slurpy Swamp. This is a two-part challenge that doesn’t tell you a specific location for either part, but it’s not too hard once you know where to go. Here’s where to find and deliver Grimble’s love potion in Fortnite.

Where to Find Grimble’s Love Potion in Fortnite

You can find the love potion at either Fort Crumpet, Coral Castle, or Stealthy Stronghold. The easiest place to collect it is Coral Castle. To the west of Coral Castle, there is a lone shack with a shell for a roof. This shack is located at the top of a hill with a path leading up to it, and you can see it from the sky if you’re dropping nearby. The love potion is on the floor behind the shack in plain sight. Look at the map below for a specific location.

To collect the potion, all you have to do is walk up to it and interact with it like any other item. If you’re having trouble finding it, you can check out the video below.

Now that you have the potion in hand, it’s time to make a delivery. You cannot complete the next part of the challenge immediately after picking up the potion, so you’ll have to either back out to the lobby or finish the match normally before you can move onto the next step.

How to Deliver Grimble’s Love Potion to Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town

You can deliver Grimble’s love potion to either Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town. Slurpy Swamp is the best place to take it because it’s the easier of the two. At either location, you’re looking for a gray outline of the love potion that looks very similar to when you first picked it up.

Head to the northeastern building in Slurpy Swamp. On the second floor, there’s a room filled with slurp barrels with a teddy bear sitting on the floor. Just place the love potion in the designated area in front of the bear to complete the challenge. There’s also a chest in this room, so follow the sound if you’re having trouble finding it. Check out the map below for the specific location.

Once you reach the right place, all you have to do is interact with the marked area to complete the challenge. If you’re having trouble finding the delivery spot, check out the video below.

Now that this challenge is out of the way, you can get started on the many other Hearts Wild challenges that were added to the game alongside the most recent update. Most of them are pretty straightforward, like finding chocolate boxes in Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row, while others are a bit more complicated, like helping Lovely celebrate Hearts Wild.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.