Fortnite: All Chocolate Box Locations

Trying to find the Hearts Wild chocolate boxes in Fortnite? The Hearts Wild event is currently underway and there are all sorts of Valentine’s Day-themed challenges for players to take on. One of the challenges requires you to find chocolate boxes at Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row. There are quite a few hidden in each location, but you only need to find and collect three of them to complete this challenge. Here’s where to find all of the chocolate boxes in Fortnite.

Where to Find Every Chocolate Box in Fortnite

There are two chocolate boxes in each of the listed locations, adding up to six in total. You only need to collect three to complete this challenge. Each chocolate box location is listed below.

Pleasant Park – On the top floor of the modern house next to the soccer field

– On the top floor of the modern house next to the soccer field Pleasant Park – On the first floor of the yellow house

– On the first floor of the yellow house Holly Hedges – On the first floor of the green house in the southwest area

– On the first floor of the green house in the southwest area Holly Hedges – On a bench in the park on the northern edge of the area

– On a bench in the park on the northern edge of the area Retail Row – On the second floor of the brown house on the southern edge of the area

– On the second floor of the brown house on the southern edge of the area Retail Row – At the checkout of the grocery store

You don’t have to collect all three chocolate boxes in the same match, so you can drop multiple times and still get it done. Completing this challenge will reward you with 20,000 XP. If you’re having trouble finding them, check out the video below.

While the Hearts Wild event will run through February 17, so be sure to get your challenges done as soon as you can so you don’t miss out on any rewards. Most of them are fairly straightforward, but some of them can be a bit tricky like helping Lovely celebrate Hearts Wild.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.