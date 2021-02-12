The Hearts Wild event is currently underway in Fortnite, and the final challenge is to help Lovely celebrate Hearts Wild. Finding love is never easy, but this challenge is much thankfully much more simple than it sounds. You can get it done in a single match without going too far out of your way, and you’ll earn a bunch of XP that will help you finish off your Season 5 Battle Pass while you’re at it. Here’s how to help Lovely celebrate Hearts Wild in Fortnite.

How to Help Lovely Celebrate Hearts Wild in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, all you have to do is find any NPC. Any of the 40+ NPCs on the map will do. When you find one, you’ll see a prompt that reads “Give Card!” Just interact with the NPC to hand over the card and you’ll complete the challenge. You’ll know you’ve done it correctly if you see a notification pop up on the left-hand side of the screen that says “Score! And the hearts go wild! Nice work!” This challenge rewards 20,000 XP upon completion.

It really doesn’t matter which NPC you give the card to, but each character will say something different when you bring them the card. That’s the only difference though, so there isn’t any reason you shouldn’t just give the card to the first NPC you see at your favorite drop spot. Most players already regularly interact with NPCs to pick up bounties and purchase items anyway, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finishing this challenge.

If you’ve grown attached to Lovely during this challenge, then don’t worry. This isn’t the last Fortnite players will see of her. She is rumored to return to the island after the Hearts Wild event as a standard NPC, and her skin will become available in the Item Shop sometime in the near future. If you’re a competitive player, you can also try your hand at the Hearts Wild Cup for a chance to win the Lovely skin early.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.