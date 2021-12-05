Fortnite Gas Station Locations: How to Collect Gem Fragments at Gas Stations

One of the Shanta quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 requires players to collect Gem Fragments at gas stations. This challenge sounds simple on paper, but it’s much more complicated since Chapter 3 Season 1 introduced a brand new map and most people don’t know where any of the gas stations are. Thankfully, they’re all very easy to find and you only have to visit a handful of them in order to complete this quest. Here’s how to collect Gem Fragments from gas stations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

All Fortnite Chapter 3 Gas Station Locations

There are 8 gas stations scattered across the Fortnite Chapter 3 map, and each of their locations is listed below.

Northeast of Rocky Reels

Southwest of Rocky Reels

Southwest of Shifty Shafts

West of Camp Cuddle

West of Logjam Lumberyard

Northeast of Greasy Grove

East of The Joneses

East of The Daily Bugle

You can also see the exact location of every gas station on the map below.

How to Collect Gem Fragments from Gas Stations

While there are several gas stations on the island, you only need to visit 6 of them in order to complete this quest. Each gas station contains one Gem Fragment, and they do not respawn in subsequent matches after you pick them up. To collect one, all you have to do is walk through it.

Each of the Gem Fragments is relatively easy to find since they glow bright blue and the gas stations themselves are quite small. Also, like most Fortnite collectibles, an icon will appear on your minimap once you get close enough to them. After collecting 6 Gem Fragments, you will complete the challenge and earn a solid chunk of XP. Keep completing challenges every week and you’ll unlock Spider-Man in no time.

Shanta has a handful of other quests involving Gem Fragments, so keep an eye out for them as you explore the new Chapter 3 Season 1 map. Each named location has a Gem Fragment for you to collect, and you will also need to collect Gem Fragments from Seven Vaults as well.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.