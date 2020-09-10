Fortnite – Gnom Talk Secret Challenge Guide

One of the secret challenges for Fortnite Season 4 Week 3 is Gnom Talk. You can earn an easy 25,000 XP by crashing a gathering of gnomes located on the southern tip of the island. You don’t have to do anything else other than showing up, so this challenge is a breeze. It’s even located near some of the other locations you need to visit for Season 4 Week 3 challenges, so you can knock it out in between other objectives. Here’s how to complete the secret Gnom Talk challenge for Fortnite Season 4 Week 3.

Gnom Talk Secret Challenge Location

The Gnom Talk secret challenge is located on the southern tip of the island just southwest of Misty Meadows. You can see the exact location of the challenge on the map below.

All you need to do to complete this challenge is walk onto the stage with the gnome and slurp barrel. The barrel will explode after a few seconds and the challenge will be completed once that happens. You’ll get 25,000 XP and be notified of the challenge’s completion on the left side of the screen. This challenge is a great way to earn some easy Battle Pass tiers, so don’t miss out.

After finishing this challenge, head to the nearby Panther’s Prowl to complete another weekly challenge, or head to Misty Meadows and damage opponents to knock out a different Season 4 Week 3 challenge.

- This article was updated on:September 10th, 2020