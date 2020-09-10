Fortnite – The Event of the Year Secret Challenge Guide

One of the secret challenges for Fortnite Season 4 Week 3 is The Event of the Year. This challenge rewards a whopping 20,000 XP upon completion, and all you have to do is visit a certain spot. You don’t have to do anything else other than showing up, so this challenge is a breeze. You can even get some of the other Season 4 Week 3 challenges done while you’re at it because this challenge is located near some other things you’ll need to do this week. Here’s how to complete the secret challenge The Event of the Year for Fortnite Season 4 Week 3.

The Event of the Year Secret Challenge Location

The Event of the Year secret challenge is located northeast of Slurpy Swamp at the Stumpy Ridge landmark. You can check out the exact location on the map below.

All you need to do to complete this challenge is walk up to the Super Slurp sign with a gnome on it. It’s by the fence on a hill if you’re having trouble finding it. After doing so, you’ll get 20,000 XP and be notified of the challenge’s completion on the left side of the screen. This challenge is a great way to earn some easy Battle Pass XP, so don’t miss out.

After finishing this challenge, head to the nearby Panther’s Prowl to complete another weekly challenge. The Event of the Year also isn’t the only secret challenge introduced with the latest Fortnite update. There’s a secret gnome gathering on the southern tip of the island that will net you 25,000 XP if you complete a simple challenge there. For more on that, check out our Gnom Talk secret challenge guide.