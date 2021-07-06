Epic Games has just released the patch notes for a small hotfix for their recently released Fortnite update v17.10. If you’re playing on PlayStation 4, this update will be listed as update 3.22, while PlayStation 5 users will see it as update 01.000.033. Regardless, you’re getting the same new additions with this July 6th hotfix.

This hotfix introduces a few new crafting recipes to the game, and also introduced Alien Nanites to the world of Fortnite, which come with a plethora of uses. Aliens can also be found in a few new places around the map, and new, more powerful ray gun can be acquired. Listed below are the complete patch notes, taken directly from the Epic Games website.

Fortnite Hotfix v17.10 Patch Notes

FILE ON ALIEN NANITES

With the latest Alien invention to be discovered — Alien Nanites — you can recreate the atmosphere of their home planet. Throw one down to create a low-gravity biome that you can exit and enter. It’s as thick as gelatin (their planet’s probably super humid), so you’ll practically start swimming when you jump. To descend faster in the biome, try crouching. Also: you won’t get hurt if you jump out of one from a high place.

Even if you don’t throw one down, Alien Nanites still have a purpose. Like Nuts and Bolts, they can be used as a crafting ingredient: combine one with a Rare+ Submachine Gun to create a Kymera Ray Gun. In a blow to the IO, it can be used to craft their weapons as well: combine one with a Rare+ Assault Rifle to create a Pulse Rifle and with a Rare+ Sniper to create a Rail Gun. Alien Nanites can be found on the ground, on top of Abductors, and in the Mothership.

FILE ON… ZYG AND CHOPPY’S RAY GUN?

An Alien named Choppy and a robot called Zyg have begun wandering the Island, planting what seems to be Parasite eggs. (Benefit of the doubt: we think the robot’s just doing the bidding of the Alien). They’ve made their first stop towards the south of the Island. If you decide to hinder their plans, you can get their special Ray Gun, a more powerful version of the standard Kymera one.

What else is new in Battle Royale in v17.10 – July 6 Hotfix:

HOLLY HEDGES TAKEN OVER BY ALIENS

The Aliens have moved in and put up their three-toed feet at the once quiet Holly Hedges. Alien biomes have started forming around houses, new flora is sprouting to match their homeworld, and the IO’s investigation team is curious what’s going on. It’s a good location for getting your hands on Alien tech, if you don’t mind the change in ambience.

Many expected today to be the release day for v17.20, but it seems that Epic Games has opted to roll out a few of the new features first, probably for testing purposes before they release the full update. That’s likely why this hotfix seems more like a small update than an actual hotfix, considering all of these brand new features listed in the patch notes. Nonetheless, it is rolling out immediately for all players, so all of these new features are available for you to mess around with and learn right now, so you can prep for the new weekly challenges dropping tomorrow.

Fortnite is available to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, and Nintendo Switch.