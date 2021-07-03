Fortnite Season 7 Week 5 Quests

The Week 5 quests for Fortnite Season 7 are nearly here. This week’s Legendary quests will go live on Wednesday, July 7, while the Epic quests will become available a day later on Thursday, July 8. This week, it looks like Slone is attempting to study the aliens as the invasion progresses further. Holly Hatchery replaces Holly Hedges, and it doesn’t seem like that’s the only place the aliens will be affecting during Season 7. Remember, Legendary quests are only available for one week, so get them done first so you don’t miss out on a ton of XP. Here are the Week 5 challenges for Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 5 Legendary Quests

There are six Legendary quests to complete this week. Completing all six of them will reward you with 180,000 XP for the Season 7 Battle Pass.

Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone (1) – 15,000 XP

(1) – 15,000 XP Interact with a CB Radio (1) – 45,000 XP

– 45,000 XP Place Welcome Gifts in Holly Hatchery (2) – 30,000 XP

– 30,000 XP Deploy Alien Nanites (1) – 30,000 XP

– 30,000 XP Dance near Zyg and Choppy (1) – 30,000 XP

– 30,000 XP Get infected by an Alien Parasite and talk to Sunny (1) – 30,000 XP

Fortnite Season 7 Week 5 Epic Quests

There are seven Epic quests to complete this week. Completing all seven will reward you with 210,000 XP.

Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex (3) – 30,000 XP

– 30,000 XP Damage IO Guards (250 ) – 30,000 XP

– 30,000 XP Eliminate Trespassers (2) – 30,000 XP

– 30,000 XP Deal damage with IO or Alien weapons (500) – 30,000 XP

– 30,000 XP Loot supply drops (2) – 30,000 XP

– 30,000 XP Damage a Saucer with a pilot inside (800) – 30,000 XP

– 30,000 XP Open an IO chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex (1) – 30,000 XP

As always, the Legendary quests will only be available during Week 5, so make sure to get those done first. Now that the aliens have started taking people like Farmer Steel and growing their presence on the island, this week’s story quests focus on attempting to study and communicate with the alien invaders. We’re working with Slone again this week, so the Legendary quests start with receiving orders at a payphone. From there though, this week’s questline will guide you through the new locations and items added in the latest update.

We’ll have guides for each Week 5 challenge once they are released for everyone. In the meantime, you can catch up on previous quests that you may have missed out on this season. You can also pick up any Alien Artifacts that you haven’t collected while you wait for the challenges to go live this week.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.