Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Challenges

Week 4 of Fortnite Season 7 is here, and that means there’s a new set of Legendary and Epic quests for players to take on. The Legendary quests will go live on Wednesday, June 30 at 7 AM PT/ 10 AM ET, while the Epic Quests will be live at the same time one day later on July 1. As always, the Legendary quests are more involved and require you to do some exploring, while the Epic quests are more straightforward and don’t require you to do anything too out of the ordinary. Here are the Season 7 Week 4 challenges in Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Legendary Quests

There are five Legendary quests to complete this week

Search the farm for clues (2) – 45,000 XP

– 45,000 XP Visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places (3) – 30,000 XP

– 30,000 XP Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows (4) – 30,000 XP

– 30,000 XP Collect doomsday preppers guide (1) – 30,000 XP

– 30,000 XP Forage for food, need supplies (5) – 30,000 XP

Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Epic Quests

There are seven Epic quests to complete this week.

Deal damage near an Abductor (1000)

Destroy hiding places (3)

Destroy Objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery (5)

Experience low gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Mothership (1)

Hunt an infected animal (1)

Travel in a Saucer (1000)

Abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam (1)

As always, the Legendary quests will only be available during Week 4, so be sure to get them done in time. This week, it seems that Farmer Steel has disappeared and it’s up to us to investigate his disappearance and figure out what to do next. Farmer Steel is one of the few characters that was worried about the impending alien invasion toward the end of Season 6, so it looks like the invasion is ramping up faster than people thought. We’ll have guides available for each Week 4 Legendary quest when they go live on June 30.

The Epic Quests for Week 4 are pretty easy. They all focus on the new alien items that were added over the past few weeks. Abductors are popular landing zones because they take players to the Mothership, so dealing damage near them should be easy. Hiding places are commonplace and they’re rarely used by players, so you shouldn’t have any trouble destroying them. Infected animals are pretty common too, and all you need is one of them. The only thing that should be new to players is the challenges involving Alien Nanites, which are a new item that will start appearing during Week 4.

Week 4 also brings a new set of Alien Artifacts to the island. Make sure you’re collecting those so you can customize the Kymera skin that’s included with the Season 7 Battle Pass. Also, don’t forget to work on your Epic quests from the first 3 weeks of the season. There’s a lot of XP to be earned, and you don’t want to leave that on the table. Finally, this is the last week for the Cosmic Summer event, so try and get those Cosmic Summer quests done before July 5.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.