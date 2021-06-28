Fortnite: All Week 4 Alien Artifact Locations

Fortnite Week 4 Alien Artifacts are now available on the island, and there are five more of them for players to collect this week. You can use these Alien Artifacts to unlock new customization options for the Kymera skin unlocked at Tier 1 of the Season 7 Battle Pass. Each of the canisters will add four Alien Artifacts to your inventory, meaning there are a grand total of 20 Alien Artifacts you can collect each week. You can also get them from Cosmic Chests, although these only give you a small number of them. Here’s where to find all Week 4 Alien Artifacts in Fortnite.

Fortnite Week 4 Alien Artifact Locations

There are five Alien Artifacts to find in Week 4 of Fortnite Season 7. They can be found at the following locations.

Steamy Stacks: On a pipe attached to the side of the central building

On a pipe attached to the side of the central building Dirty Docks: Under the stairs leading to the blue warehouse

Under the stairs leading to the blue warehouse Holly Hedges: Near the shelves by the plants outside the central red building

Near the shelves by the plants outside the central red building Weeping Woods: Floating near a second-story window in the smaller of the two buildings

Floating near a second-story window in the smaller of the two buildings Lazy Lake: In the shed behind the yellow house on the corner

This week’s Alien Artifacts are pretty easy to find, so you should be able to collect all five without much trouble. As always, collecting an Alien Artifact will add four to your inventory, so you should have a grand total of 80 if you’ve found all of them so far this season. If you’ve been hunting for Cosmic Chests though, then you might have a few more than that. Regardless, you can use Alien Artifacts to customize the Kymera skin, and by this point in the season, you should have enough saved up to unlock some of the rarer styles. If you’re still missing a few Alien Artifacts, then check out our Alien Artifacts location guide.

Once you’ve finished finding the Week 4 Alien Artifacts, then you can catch up on any Season 7 challenges you may have missed. There’s also the ongoing Cosmic Summer event, which will last until July 5. Some of the Cosmic Summer quests can take quite a while to finish, so be sure to get those done as soon as you can so you don’t miss out on any free rewards.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.