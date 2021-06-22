Update 3.20 has arrived for Fortnite and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

If you have the PS4 version of the game, the update number is 3.20. For those of you playing the game on PS5, the update number is known as 01.000.031. For everyone else, Epic Games names this update as version 17.10.

The update should be rolling out now to all platforms after some small maintenance has been done. The update includes a UFO ship dominating the sky as well as some Summer cosmetics. Marvel fans will also be happy that Thanos cosmetics are also added.

You can read the official patch notes below.

Fortnite Update 3.20 Patch Notes (v17.10)

Get into the UFO mothership Update 3.20 has added a way inside the mothership dominating the sky.

Arena Hype Points will be reset. It’s time to start fresh!

Cosmic Summer Celebration Begins Even more reasons to play Fortnite throughout the hot summer months!

Thanos Cosmetics added Become the master of the Infinity Gauntlet by proving your worth in the Thanos Cup event.



If more patch notes are announced, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as we can. Fortnite is available now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Android platforms.