In the Kid LAROI concert in Fortnite, it’s all fun and games until you and your buddies get thrown into a mysterious futuristic city. Here, you’re left with nothing but one ominous message saying run—escape the city. With no guns, healing items, or shield, you’ll need to make your way outside the city as soon as possible before a massive beast catches up to you. Although this quest may seem straightforward, given that you only need to escape, taking the wrong route will lead you to the monster. You won’t be able to complete one of The Kid LAROI’s quests when that happens. So, to prevent that from happening, make sure you know how to escape the beast in The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams in Fortnite!

Fortnite: How to Escape The Beast in The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams

To escape, you’ll need to keep running along the road, following the arrows that appear in front of you. Here’s the thing, despite having waypoints to help you escape, you can’t just go running around willy-nilly. There are some obstacles that lie ahead, which require you to use your mantling and sliding abilities. If you take too long to figure it out, eventually, the beast will catch up and eat you, and you’ll fail the quest.

Another important thing you should know is that you will encounter two separate pathways halfway through this sequence. Do not take the right path because this is precisely where the beast will appear. Instead, take the left path, and keep running until you jump into an underground sewer.

From there, you just need to keep following the path while you collect musical notes. If you don’t manage to escape for some unlucky reason, you’ll end up in a separate room with a gigantic screen. You can watch The Kid LAROI’s music video here while you wait for others in your party to escape. By following these tips, you should be able to make it out of The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams alive and unscathed. Good luck!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 28th, 2023