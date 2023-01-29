The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams concert in Fortnite is truly an experience like no other. From collecting musical notes, jamming to The Kid LAROI’s music, to encountering a mysterious beast, this event feels like a breath of fresh air compared to the previous Fortnite Fracture live event. If you’re looking to level up your battle pass, you’ll want to make sure you complete all The Kid LAROI’s quests. Although most are simple, the quest to defeat the beast requires strategy, especially if you’re entering the concert alone or just with a duo. This guide will walk you through how to defeat the beast in The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams.

Fortnite: How to Defeat The Beast in The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams

After escaping from the beast in a previous sequence, you and the other players with you will be teleported to a colosseum-like area where you need to fight this massive hound creature. Unlike playing in the usual battle royale mode, where you can pick up any weapon you find, here, you’ll only be equipped with one weapon: the Sunburst Gauntlet. When facing the beast, the first thing you should do is dodge the beast’s powerful attacks. Always keep your distance, as the beast has powerful attacks that can easily take you out. Try to stay out of range and use your weapons to attack from a safe distance.

Keep in mind that the beast has several attack patterns, some of which are harder to dodge than others. The first type of attack summons fiery hounds on the ground that will attack anyone in sight. When this happens, you need to focus on killing them first before they get to you. Thankfully, these minions have a small health pool, so it shouldn’t be much of a problem, though they can get annoying.

The following pattern is similar to the previous one, except this time, the beast will summon fiery flying heads that will follow you wherever you go. Try not to get hit by dodging, running, or sliding around while you take them down one by one. The heads are usually close to each other, so just keep spamming your ray at them. The best thing about the Sunburst Gauntlet in this mode is that it has infinite ammo, so you don’t need to worry about reloading. Just keep holding down left click should do the job.

Lastly, the beast will unleash a circle of fire on the ground that deals a lot of damage to those who are unable to react in time. When facing the beast, try to keep your distance because this attack has a travel distance, so you’ll be able to see it beforehand the further you are from it. Remember to focus on the beast as much as possible to take him down quickly while you dodge his attacks. Once you’ve damaged the beast enough, this massive creature will turn into ashes, and you will continue to the next sequence.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 28th, 2023