Destroy mailboxes at Sleepy Sound or Tilted Towers is a new quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, allowing players to earn bonus XP. A new week has begun in Fortnite and as always, the developers have added several new challenges. Now, you are tasked with destroying five mailboxes at Sleepy Sound or Tilted Towers. This is not the first time Epic Games have tasked us with destroying mailboxes in Fortnite.

Now, for this Chapter 3 Season 1 challenge, you will need to go about finding and locating mailboxes Sleepy Sound or Tilted Towers and seeing the number of players that land in these areas, this won’t be an easy job. However, we have come up with an easy guide to help you easily glide through the destroy mailboxes at Sleepy Sound or Tilted Towers quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Mailbox Locations: Destroy Mailboxes at Sleepy Sound or Tilted Towers Quest

The newly added Tilted Towers has been the talk of the town and a community’s favorite ever since its arrival in the game. Players have been dropping at the location and gunfights are a common sight. The location is still a hot-drop area, so attempting to destroy mailboxes in Tilted Towers will be a hard task. Tilted Towers contains a total of six mailboxes while Sleepy Sound only has three, meaning you will have to drop at Tilted Towers one way or another.

If you land in Sleepy Sound, you can find two mailboxes located close to the hotel in Sleepy Sound. There’s even another mailbox at the town’s entrance, which will both be near payphones. On the other hand, if you plan on landing in Tilted Towers, the mailboxes can be seen along the side of the main street that passes through Tilted. You can see all the mailboxes in each location marked in the image below.

Tilted Towers Mailboxes

Sleep Sound Mailboxes

How to destroy the mailboxes in Fortnite Chapter 3

​The simplest and easiest way to destroy mailboxes will be through using your trusty old pickaxe. However, be cautious of your surroundings as other players will also be flocking to the location to complete the challenge. Destroying all 5 mailboxes will complete the quest and reward you with a generous 20,000 XP. Here are the rest of the Week 10 Fortnite challenges:

Damage players with a Clinger (0/100)

Get 3 seconds of airtime in a vehicle (0/1)

Build structures (0/20)

Use bandages (0/10)

Catch a gun while fishing (0/1)

Use different ziplines in a single match (0/3)

Destroy mailboxes at Sleepy Sound or Titled Towers (0/5)

Search ammo boxes (0/15)

Get eliminations with pistols (0/2)

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.