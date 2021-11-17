Fortnite Nindo Challenges: How to Earn Free Naruto Rewards

Fortnite has teamed up with Naruto to introduce ‘Fortnite x Naruto: Nindo Challenges’, an array of challenges that allow the player to earn exclusive Naruto-themed cosmetics, plus a chance to earn the ‘Kurama’ Glider added in Fortnite‘s recent update. The challenges don’t appear in-game, however, and have to be opted into to earn. In this guide, we’ll detail exactly how to partake in the Fortnite x Naruto Nindo Challenges and earn yourself some free loot!

How to Take Part in Fortnite x Naruto Nindo Challenges

To take part in the Fortnite x Naruto Nindo Challenges, you will need to visit the official Nindo Challenges website and sign in with your Epic Games account. Once signed in, accept the challenge and today’s task will appear, along with your current statistics. The quest won’t appear in-game, so you will need to keep checking back to view your progress. Don’t worry if you don’t see your progress straight away, as it can take up to an hour to update.

There are five total days, from November 17th until 11:59 PM Eastern Time on November 21st. Each day includes a different reward correlating to the spotlighted character, with the reward becoming unobtainable once that specific day ends. Although, if you missed out, you can receive all previous rewards, as long as you earn at least two points during Day Five.

Nindo Challenges and Rewards

Each Day rewards an exclusive Emoticon of a Naruto character, with the exception of Day Five, which rewards all previous cosmetics that have yet to be earned. Players are also able to earn the ‘Kurama’ Glider and ‘Shinobi Teamwork’ Loading Screen, worth 1,200 V-Bucks, by hitting the ‘Daily Milestone’ for any challenge. If you already purchased the Kurama Glider before November 17th at 2 PM ET, you will be fully refunded 1,200 V-Bucks, should you earn the glider via Nindo Challenges.

Each day entails a different challenge that earns points. Only one point is needed to earn an emoticon, but a significant number is needed to earn the Daily Milestone and unlock Kurama. What each challenge has the player do is unknown before it starts, but we will update this guide as they are added. All challenges and rewards can be found below:

Day 1 – Naruto’s Task

Earn one point for each elimination.

Reward: Happy Naruto Emoticon (One point)

Daily Milestone: 35 Points

Day 2 – Sakura’s Task

Challenge currently unknown.

Reward: Sad Sakura Emoticon (One point)

Daily Milestone: Unknown

Day 3 – Sasuke’s Task

Challenge currently unknown.

Reward: Angry Sasuke Emoticon (One point)

Daily Milestone: Unknown

Day 4 – Kakashi’s Task

Challenge currently unknown.

Reward: Shocked Kakashi Emoticon (One point)

Daily Milestone: Unknown

Day 4 – The Nindo’s Task

Challenge currently unknown.

Reward: All previous Emoticon rewards

Daily Milestone: Unknown

Along with the Nindo Challenges, Fortnite has a plethora of new Naruto-themed content, including Item Shop outfits, a Hidden Leaf Creative Hub and Paper Bomb Kunai weapons.

Fortnite is available for free on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Android devices.