Fortnite Pizza Pit Location: How to Use a Firefly Jar at the Pizza Pit

The latest set of Fortnite challenges is here, and one of the new weekly challenges requires you to use a firefly jar at the Pizza Pit. Like the Durrr Burger restaurant, the Pizza Pit is a fan-favorite Fortnite location that has been around since Chapter 1. It’s not a marked location on the map though, so you won’t know where to find it unless you’ve already been there. If you already know where the establishment is, however, then you’ll be able to knock this challenge out in a minute or two. Here’s how to use a firefly jar at the Pizza Pit in Fortnite.

Fortnite Pizza Pit Location

The Pizza Pit is located in the northeastern region of the map above Colossal Crops. Its exact location is marked on the map below.

To complete this challenge, all you need to do is toss a single firefly jar anywhere in the vicinity of the Pizza Pit. To do this, you’ll need to acquire a firefly jar first. There are a ton of fireflies on a hill to the northwest of Colossal Crops, which isn’t too far away from the Pizza Pit. There are also fireflies scattered throughout the northeast region of the map, particularly in forests and other areas with trees.

Once you have a firefly jar, make your way to the Pizza Pit and throw it inside the establishment. The fire will spread and the building will begin to burn, but most importantly of all, the challenge will be completed and you’ll earn 24,000 XP for the Season 6 Battle Pass. There are plenty of other Fortnite challenges to work on this week, including finding research books in Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park or dancing in the Durrr Burger kitchen.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.