Fortnite: Where to Collect Research Books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park

The latest set of Fortnite challenges is now available, and one of this week’s challenges requires you to collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park. There are eight research books in total to collect, five in Holly Hedges and three in Pleasant Park. This is a fairly simple challenge to complete, and you’ll get a large chunk of experience to help you finish the Season 6 Battle Pass if you haven’t already. The books always spawn in predetermined locations, so they’re easy to find if you know where to go. There’s only a month left to go in Season 6, so get those challenges done and get those skins while you still can. Here’s where to find research books in Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park in Fortnite.

Holly Hedges Research Books Locations

There are five research books located in Holly Hedges. Each of their locations is listed below.

In the yellow house in the northwest corner of Holly Hedges

In the blue house in the western part of Holly Hedges

In the brown house in the northeastern corner of Holly Hedges

In the green house in the southeastern corner of Holly Hedges by the soccer goal

In the brown house in the southern part of Holly Hedges

Pleasant Park Research Books Locations

There are three research books located in Pleasant Park. Each of their locations is listed below.

In the small house surrounded by a fence in the northern part of Pleasant Park

In the gray house on the western street of Pleasant Park

In the middle house on the western street of Pleasant Park

Once you collect all 8 research books, the challenge will be complete and you’ll earn 24,000 experience for the Season 6 Battle Pass. There are plenty of other challenges to work on this week, including dancing in the Durrr Burger Kitchen or using a Firefly Jar at the Pizza Pit. If you’re still catching up on previous challenges from this season, check out our guides on how to defeat Glyph Master Raz or how to get the Neymar Jr. skin.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.