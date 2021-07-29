Fortnite Rift Tour Poster Locations: Where to Interact with Rift Tour Posters

The Rift Tour quests are now available in Fortnite, and one of them requires you to interact with Rift Tour posters. They can be found in various locations all over the island, but we’ve got your back with a complete list of Rift Tour poster locations.

You only need to find and interact with one poster to complete this challenge. They’re really hard to miss, so you should be able to get this quest done in no time. Here’s where to interact with Rift Tour posters in Fortnite.

Fortnite Rift Tour Poster Locations

Rift Tour posters are located all over the island. They can be found at the following locations:

Believer Beach

Risky Reels

Misty Meadows

Retail Row

Lazy Lake

They’re plastered all over the buildings in each area, so they shouldn’t be too hard to find. The easiest place to interact with the Rift Tour posters is Misty Meadows, and you can see all four poster locations on the map below.

Here’s where to interact with Rift Tour posters in Misty Meadows:

On the wall of the building to the east of the bus stop

On the wall next to the western stairs

On the wall at the top of the western stairs

On the wall behind the southwest building

You only need to interact with one poster to complete this challenge, so take your pick when you land in Misty Meadows. If you’d rather visit one of the other locations, then you can see the locations of other Rift Tour posters in the video below.

Completing this quest won’t reward you with any XP, but you will earn a free spray called Rift-sterpiece. The Rift Tour is coming up in just over a week, and many people believe that an Ariana Grande concert will be the highlight of the event. Make sure you get the rest of the challenges done before the event comes to a close, and get your other Week 8 quests out of the way as well.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on July 29th, 2021