Fortnite Snowmando Outpost Locations: Operation Snowdown Challenge Guide

Operation Snowdown is underway in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, and some of the new challenges require you to visit different Snowmando outposts. The first challenge involves finding the five Snowmando outposts scattered throughout the map, while some of the other challenges require you to perform actions like searching chests at these locations. More challenges will be unlocked as the event progresses and most of them will likely be related to these festive outposts, so it’s a good idea to learn where they are and get the initial set of challenges out of the way. Here’s where to find Snowmando outposts in Fortnite.

Fortnite Snowmando Outpost Locations

There are five Snowmando Outposts in Fortnite, and each of their locations is listed below.

Snowmando Outpost #1: Northwest of Slurpy Swamp, west of Logjam Wordworks Snowmando Outpost #2: Directly west of Pleasant Park Snowmando Outpost #3: Northeast of Slurpy Swamp near Hydro 16 Snowmando Outpost #4: South of Catty Corner in the mountains Snowmando Outpost #5: South of Steamy Stacks near the coast

If you’re struggling to find them, you can always check the map below for the locations of each Snowmando outpost.

To complete the challenge, all you have to do is land at the outposts. Some of the other challenges have different requirements, so be sure to know what you’re looking for before you land. These quests give you free festive rewards upon completion, so they’re worth doing while you grind out your Battle Pass levels and find Beskar for The Mandalorian quest.

Completing nine Operation Snowdown quests will unlock the Snowmando skin, so try to get them done before the event comes to a close in January. As always, watch out for other players. These outpostsare going to be hot drop zones for the foreseeable future, and players will definitely be forced to fight for the limited amount of resources and chests at each one.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices. The Operation Snowdown event will run through January 5.