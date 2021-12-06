Fortnite Tents Explained: Store Items, Heal, Buy Items, and More

Tents are among the many new things making their way into Fortnite Chapter 3. Tents are the next iteration of the Campfire in Fortnite but can do far more things than just recovering your health. These have a wide range of purposes and can be used in different scenarios as and when required. Whether you have already come across these new tents in the game or are still looking to use one, here’s all you need to know about the new tents in Fortnite Chapter 3.

What are Tents in Fortnite Chapter 3?

​Tents are a new inventory item in Fortnite that you can find as floor loot and in chests across the new Chapter 3 map dubbed Artemis. As per a blog post by Epic, you can carry and move these tents around the map wherever you like. These tents look like bedrolls, though once deployed, they take the shape of a full-size tent and come with many valuable and unique features.

​How to use Tents in Fortnite Chapter 3?

​There are many ways to use the tents in Fortnite Chapter 3. However, the primary usage of Tents is to store inventory items inside of them, like your weapons or other health items. You can then reclaim them in the later stages of the match. It sort of acts as an additional pocket and can be used to boost your inventory size. One other highlight of tents is that they even remember what you’ve stored between different matches. This means that if you had stored some weapons or health items in the Tent in a previous game, you would be able to recover them in the next ones if you happen to get a tent.

The first two item storage slots are free and you can unlock an additional slot by spending Bars. Also, if you are playing with your friends or other players, everyone can use the Tent you set up, which is another advantage if any member is low on supplies. If you have stashed your Tent with everything you need and are looking to rest up, you can do so too. You will be presented with two options once you set up a Tent in Fortnite Chapter 3 – “Manage Storage” or “Rest.”

Once you select the rest option, you will see your character opening the Tent’s door and going inside it. Once inside, your health (not your shield) will begin to restore. Once you are done resting, you can “Pack Tent” in the Manage Storage tab, which will change the Tent into a compact item and can be carried around in your inventory.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

