Fortnite Toy Biplanes Locations: Where to Find Biplanes at Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, or Sleepy Sound

The Winterfest event is back in Fortnite, and a new challenge requires players to find Toy Biplanes at Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, or Sleepy Sound. These planes can be quite hard to find, especially in the larger POIs like Condo Canyon, but it shouldn’t take too long to complete this quest if you know where to look. Each location has more than enough biplanes than you’ll need, so you can go to any of the three POIs for this challenge. Here’s where to find Toy Biplanes in Fortnite.

Condo Canyon Toy Biplane Locations

There are five Toy Biplane locations in Condo Canyon, and you can see each of them on the map below. These are fairly spread out since the location itself is so large, but you should have an easy time grabbing the three to on the right side of the area. Start with the Toy Biplane near the river and make your way northeast.

Greasy Grove Toy Biplane Locations

There are four Toy Biplane locations in Greasy Grove, and you can see each of them on the map below. Greasy Grove is a small POI, so all four Toy Biplanes are close together. The bottom two are next door to one another, and then you can take your pick between the northwest and northeast ones to complete the quest.

Sleepy Sound Toy Biplane Locations

There are four Toy Biplane locations in Sleepy Sound, and you can see each of them on the map below. The best course of action here is to prioritize the Toy Biplanes on the south side of the POI since the fourth one is located on the other side of the bay. The three southern Toy Biplanes aren’t too far from each other either, making this location great for this challenge.

You only need three Toy Biplanes to complete this challenge, and you can find enough of them at any of the three locations. Greasy Grove seems to be the best place to find Toy Biplanes since the location is so small and two of the Biplanes are right next to one another. You could also go to Condo Canyon since that POI has the most Toy Biplanes, but you’ll have to travel further to find them.

Once you complete this quest, you’ll receive a large chunk of XP for the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. There’s a lot of other stuff going on in Fortnite right now, including the Winterfest event which features free presents for players to open. Spider-Man and Gears of War characters have also come to the island, so be sure to either level up the Battle Pass or check out the Item Shop before they’re gone for good.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.